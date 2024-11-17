'We are a family of four living in a studio garage. Here's how we make it work.'

Sarah Bernardo was pregnant with her first daughter when her in-laws proposed the idea.

"They kindly offered to convert their garage into a home for us," she told Mamamia.

"The idea of being close to family and reducing housing expenses felt like the perfect choice. It allowed me to live out my dream of being a stay-at-home mum without the financial pressure of returning to work."

Sarah shares one bedroom and one wardrobe with her husband and children. A curtain divides the room from the rest of the studio.

"We have a king bed, a toddler bed for our nearly three-year-old daughter, and a cot for our eight-month-old. We could've chosen a smaller bed, but we love having space for family cuddles, especially if one of the kids wants to sleep with us," Sarah shared.

The family-of-four start their day in the kitchen, which holds a fully stocked pantry, a stove, oven, and air-fryer. A small dining table sits off to the side.

"It's a good size for us, and we love to cook and share breakfast there," Sarah said.

The bedroom. Image: Supplied

"For lunch, we often have picnics in the garden or at the park, and dinner is usually a family affair at my in-laws' house, where we gather to enjoy a meal together. "

Opposite the kitchen lies the living space with a lounge and television, as well as a play mat and toys for the kids. Behind the TV wall is a small bathroom with a vanity and shower, and a separate toilet.

Connecting the family to the main house is the laundry, which they share with their in-laws.

"We have a two-door entry to our tiny house, the sliding door leads to the carport and the side door leads to the laundry room of the main house," Sarah explained.

The kitchen. Image: Supplied

"We're not limited by our home's size because we have plenty of outdoor space and can always spread out in the 'main house' when we need extra room."

While Sarah said that things can get "crowded" in the one-bedroom studio, there are ways that the family prioritises personal space.

"Our toddler has a play mat and some shelves for her toys, as well as a table for arts and crafts that we use every day," she explained. "She also has a bedroom in the 'main house' where she naps and plays with her grandparents.

"My husband has a dedicated study area there as well, which he uses for work and his personal time. As for me, I unwind on the couch most evenings, but I also find a lot of joy spending time in our kitchen."

The living area. Image: Supplied

Their quaint home has also prompted the family to become "more intentional with [their] belongings".

"I regularly go through our things, donating items we don't use, and we follow a 'quality over quantity' approach as much as possible," Sarah told Mamamia. "Every item has a place, and we try to ensure it's something we genuinely need or love."

It has been a liberating experience for the family, who have learned to "focus on what matters".

"Instead of spending hours cleaning a large house, we can devote more time to being together and enjoying the day.

"It's easier to keep things tidy and manage our space. Being close to family, our 'village,' is another huge benefit. Even though we could move to a larger house, we love being just steps away from family support, and the kids are surrounded by people who love them."

The dining space. Image: Supplied

Of course, the set up isn't without its challenges, the main one being the lack of downtime in the evenings.

"As the bedroom is only separated from the living area by a curtain, we have to keep things quiet once the girls are asleep, which can be tricky. But we've adjusted and made it work for us."

While friends and family have been supportive of the move, strangers online have been more critical.

One TikTok comment read, "This is sad. Why aren't people prepared before they have kids so they don't have to live like this," while another user said "This is so bleak, you hardly have any natural light".

Sarah has learned to ignore these comments.

"They often reflect someone else's expectations rather than our reality," she said. "I encourage people to keep an open mind and remember that success looks different for everyone. At the end of the day, this is what works best for our family, and that's what counts."

The bathroom. Image: Supplied

As for how long Sarah and her family will stay in the converted garage, the mum-of-two said that it is temporary.

"Right now, it works perfectly for us while the kids are young. We'll definitely transition to a larger space at some point, especially as the kids grow and their need for space and independence increases. We're still figuring out what that will look like, but for now, we're content with our setup," she said.

And for anyone considering a simpler, more intentional lifestyle, Sarah encouraged them to embrace it.

"Living in a smaller space can be incredibly freeing and helps you focus on what truly matters," she advised. "Surround yourself with people who support your decision, and remember that a smaller space doesn't mean compromising on quality of life. it can actually bring more quality into your everyday moments together."

