'I just went on a family cruise for half the price of a trip to Bali. Here's what you need to know.'

If you had asked me a decade an ago, even five years ago, if I would like to go on a cruise, it would have been a fast and firm no. I had grown up with negative views on cruising and with the recent pandemic only just behind us, I was still grossed out by the potential of falling ill with so many people (and their germs) crammed onto a ship.

Fast forward to 2024, though — where the cost of living crisis has really set in — my firm views on many things have shifted. In particular, this includes how to still take holidays without going into major debt.

A late-night scroll on a mumfluencer's page — who was giving a genuine run down on the benefits of cruising — had me sold. I crunched the numbers and was blown away that we could take an all-inclusive seven-day cruise around the South Pacific for half the price of what we paid for a seven-day getaway to Bali the year before. Better still, I could pop down a deposit and chip away at the final amount due over reasonable 12-month period.

It was a no brainer.

Over the coming months, I began seeking out friends, colleagues and neighbours who had all been on cruises before. I was determined to make sure I got the best out of our first cruise experience.

Here are the nine tips and tricks I gathered up in my research, and the advice I would now give, having ticked cruise holiday off our list of things to experience.

Join a Facebook group.

Joining a Facebook group will enable you to ask all manner of things, like what shore tours are really like and worth booking. For our first cruise, we decided to book nothing and just play it by ear. But for our next trip, we'll probably skip the cruise-run tours and try our luck at booking a local tour once we arrive at a port.

Room location is everything — but do your research.

These Facebook groups are full of incredibly helpful and passionate people. I found someone who had stayed in our exact cabin who gave me an honest review of the benefits and downfalls of booking a room next to the lifts. My verdict? It was a prime location. Initially I was worried about the noise, but it is minimal. Your legs will thank you for being so close to stairways and lifts, and it serves as a nice reference point. The hallways seem to go on forever!

The all-inclusive food options are endless.

The only food we paid extra for was a pizza by the pool and some ice cream one day. You can also get as dressed up as you like for your meals in restaurants, or as laid back as you feel by going to the buffet in thongs. On our cruise, this was known as the Pantry. The options change daily, so it is near-impossible to get bored. Oh, and if you are not a big drinker, avoid the drinks package. Chances are you won't want to be sloshed every day, especially when there are so many activities on offer.

Pack all your medical essentials.

As well as your regular prescriptions, bring all your Travel Calm, Band-Aids, Panadol, insect repellent, ear drops and eye drops with you, because buying them on the ship can be costly. I took comfort in the fact I had a small pharmacy in my bag, even though I hardly needed to use any of it.

Check ahead what theme nights your cruise offers.

You can find out about your cruise's theme nights via the Facebook groups or the cruise company's app. Initially, I was a bit cynical about this part, but we packed for a white party and a Great Gatsby theme, and it was so worth it. The atmosphere on these evenings is so much fun, and it makes for some awesome family photos.

Give Bingo a go!

We became Bingo tragics, making our way to the auditorium every day for a go at the jackpot. Although we never won, the vibe with the crew members who run the sessions was so much fun.

Be as involved or as introverted as you like.

I spent a lot of time people watching over the course of the seven days. My verdict? People who cruise are genuinely bloody happy folks!

You should book a balcony cabin. But if you don't…

If you decide not to book a balcony cabin (you should really book a balcony cabin!) spend some time on the upper deck just taking in the vastness of the ocean — it is incredibly hypnotising. I was mesmerised by the birds at sea, who I guessed sometimes hitched a ride with the ship, saving those hard-working wings of theirs.

Finally, give cruising a go!

Despite any reservations you might have, give cruising a go! You just might end up like me, and wish you had booked a cruise sooner. I may have just packed my bingo markers away and safely stowed my lanyard, but I am back scrolling online again, excitedly planning for our next sea adventure.

Erin Siqueira is a freelance writer, teacher and girl mum. When she is not late -night scrolling budget holiday options, she likes to take a gazillion photos of her girls and scrunch her feet in the sand at the beach.

