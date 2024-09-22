'My nephew's wife said she was pregnant. Then the 'baby' disappeared.'

It's amazing what some people will do for money – including faking a separation, and even a pregnancy.

For Reddit user, with the user name AuntNobody, her own nephew was the culprit, and the rouse so outlandish, it was almost too farfetched not to believe.

Around five years ago, the original poster's 40-year-old nephew (who is actually older than she is) met a woman, also 40, who he eventually married.

Watch: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City S5. Article continues after the video.



Bravo.

According to the OP, while the couple was dating, the woman had told family and friends that she'd had a complete hysterectomy. "The whole time they were dating, engaged and early in marriage, they told everyone she could never have a baby because she had a complete hysterectomy," wrote the OP.

The girlfriend-turned-new-wife gave various (sometimes seemingly conflicting, according to the OP) reasons for why she'd had the surgery, including appendicitis and even cancer.

"When her daughter started having periods, she told me she had to run to the store to get products because she herself had not had a period in 10 years," the OP writes.

Then, last year, after the couple had been supposedly separated for several months, the nephew's wife called to announce her surprise pregnancy — and their decision to get bak together.

"Everyone was sceptical because she had told everyone she had a hysterectomy," wrote the OP. "When I said I didn't believe it, she said the surgery had only been a cervix removal, not her uterus."