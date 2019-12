If you’re frustrated with Zuckerberg and his team playing with the layout of your life – oops, we mean Facebook profile – just think about how much worse it could be if it was your real life getting revamped privacy settings.

US sketch comedy group Extremely Decent have created a viral Youtube video depicting exactly what a Facebook update in real life would look like. It was uploaded just two days ago and has already received over 400,000 views.

Welcome to Facebook in real life:

What do you think Facebook in real life would look like?