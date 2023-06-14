The Ezra Miller controversies Hollywood desperately wants us to forget.

This week, The Flash movie premiere played out like almost all other fancy red carpets.

The film's star, Ezra Miller, walked the carpet to the sounds of screaming and applause. They interacted with fans who had spent hours lining up for a glimpse and posed for photos with the film's director, Andrés Muschietti.

They did not speak to press — the first sign that things weren't totally business as usual — but thanked the people behind the film and acknowledged their "grace and discernment and care" before the screening.

Miller has a lot to thank them for, as those behind The Flash have gone to great lengths to keep this movie alive.

Miller's ascent to top billing on a superhero film, especially as an eccentric, non-binary star with a long history of activism, was supposed to be the story here.

They broke through in the early 2010s, with roles as misunderstood teenagers in We Need to Talk About Kevin and The Perks of Being a Wallflower. Then came the blockbuster franchises, with an important supporting role in the Fantastic Beasts franchise and the role of The Flash/Barry Allen in the DC Extended Universe films and now, the character's own film.

Instead, Miller's story has become defined by a well-documented reign of terror, and now, Hollywood's insistence on ignoring it.

It began in April 2020, when a video of Miller choking and throwing an unnamed woman to the ground in a Reykjavik bar went viral.