CULT BUY: The $68 eyelash serum saving Lisa Wipfli's lashes since she gave up extensions.

For some, eyelash extensions might just be the best thing since Netflix. Or Kombucha.

If you’re time poor, hate wearing mascara or have a special event coming up, they’re an effortless way to achieve a false lash look.

They’re really, really great. That is, until they’re not.

The ‘not’ comes when you decide to give them up and are left with short, sparse, damaged eyelashes that make you feel a bit like a plucked chicken. Even more so if you were naughty and removed them yourself.

This was just one of the first-world beauty dilemmas Lisa Wipfli, the entrepreneur who’s married to Nova radio presenter Michael ‘Wippa’ Wipfli, discussed when she joined Mamamia’s Leigh Campbell on this week’s episode of the You Beauty podcast.

From the exfoliating mask she wears while attempting to wrangle her two young sons after dinner, to the lash serum and mascara that’s helping her eyelashes recover post-extensions, here’s what we found when we went rummaging through Lisa’s beauty bag.

Lisa Wipfli’s go-to beauty products.

Why she loves it: "I got a bit over the whole 'scrubby thing' - I've got quite dry skin and found using a physical scrub irritated my skin. I'm a huge mask person, this one's part of my nightly routine. I shower, moisturise my body and once a week I pop on this mask for 15 minutes (longer if I get distracted with the kids). It's not abrasive and my skin just feels bright and clear after use."

Why she loves them: "I'm quite fair, so I'm really conscious of sun spots and pigmentation, I'm so aware of always having some form of protection on my face. At the same time, I can't do the whole no makeup, natural look, I need some kind of coverage, so I needed a product that could do that as well as provide sun protection. I layer the Colorscience product over my Aspect sunscreen - it's more foundation-like than a tinted moisturiser and gives just enough coverage. The finish is more matte than other face sunscreens, this one gives that feeling of a foundation with sun protection."

Side note - Leigh also recommended her favourite concealer, Benefit's Boi-ing Airbrush Concealer ($34).

NARS Larger Than Life Long-Wear Eyeliner in Dark Brown, $38.

Why she loves it: "I always have eyeliner on because I feel like I look tired if I don't. This NARS one gives me the 'awake' look I'm always seeing on Instagram."

Why she loves them: "After a year-and-a-half of eyelash extensions, I felt like it was time to go natural. My lashes were so damaged and small, I went into Mecca and asked the ladies to help me! I wear the Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara, which has some lash serum for an extra boost, and the serum at night."

Too Faced Natural Nudes Intense Colour Coconut Butter Lipstick in Birthday Suit (N/A in Australia)

Why she loves it: "Nude lipsticks can be tricky because they're so subjective, but this is a great rosey nude that works with my complexion."

Side note: Lisa's favourite lippie sadly isn't available in Australia at the moment, but we like MAC's Liptensity Lipstick in Well Bred Brown ($46) as a good alternative.

Why she loves it: "Again, I have really dehydrated skin, my hands and legs are always a bit scaly - I'm embarrassed to admit I can sometimes see little bits of skin when I take off my jeans." (Us too, Lisa!) I learnt this trick somewhere along the line... whatever body moisturiser you're using, add jojoba oil to it and mix it together for extra hydration. I've been doing it for two or three months now, I've found it saved me this winter."

Lisa's Spendy: Eve Lom Cream Cleanser, 50mL for $64.99.

Why she loves it: "I've been using this product for 10 or 11 years now, it is incredible. It's a creamy cleanser, it's great for my dry skin, and the Muslin cloth you use to take it off feels like a light exfoliant. If I'm diligent, I'll double cleanse - it's creamy and luxurious but not abrasive, I've never been able to find something I love as much."

Why she loves it: "At first, I was using this product incorrectly... I sent Zoe [Foster-Blake] a photo and she said 'um babe, you realise you're meant to use it just before you start getting ready?'. I'm glad she told me because initially I was a bit underwhelmed when I put the product on at night, but when I used it for an event, before I put on makeup on, it made my skin all dewy, it feels amazing and it's a great base for my base."

