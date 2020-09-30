8 mask-friendly makeup looks to level up your eye game.

There’s no doubt this year has brought some big changes to the way we live our lives. For those of us in Melbourne, our curfew may be lifted and restrictions easing, but masks remain an everyday essential.

I’m not sure any of us could have predicted that the humble face mask would become the must-have accessory for 2020, but here we are.

Watch: Struggling with the ol' smokey eye technique? Here's a quick tutorial. Post continues below.

During times like this, it’s comforting to turn to practices that bring us joy, and make us feel like we’re ever so slightly still holding onto normalcy. For some of us, that’s at-home workouts to replace the gym. For others, it’s five-way Zoom calls on a Friday night to keeps the Girl’s Night tradition alive, or overpriced takeaway on the weekend.

For me, my morning ritual of getting dressed and putting on my makeup has been a real saviour during lockdown. It makes me feel like I’m still in control of my day and switches my brain on to work from home.

With a statement lip out of the question for the time being, it’s time to refresh the beauty arsenal! Luckily for us mask-wearers, 2020 has really brought the goods when it comes to fresh, fun eye looks.

Listen to Mamamia's podcast for your face, You Beauty, where we talk about how to stop your eyeliner from smudging. Post continues below.

I road-tested a few playful beauty looks that you can give a crack while rocking the essential, curve-flattening mask.

White liner.

When I saw Jodie Comer ever-so-gracefully sporting a white eyeliner, I had to try it. Spring is in the air, so a clean, crisp and fresh white liner feels right on the money. I’m no eyeliner pro, which is why it’s great that this look is meant to be super simple. One flick of the eyeliner (and a little makeup remover to clean it all up) and voila! It made me look awake! After only one coffee! This one is Morphe’s Liquid Liner in Blank Slate, $18.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Bold eye.

I’m a sucker for all things bright and loud. Even though a bold red lip is off the cards, that certainly doesn’t mean colour is! Taking inspo from the multitude of bright-eyed looks in Dua Lipa’s Physical music vid, I used the , to host a pink party on my eyes. This look made me very happy, and I’ll certainly be re-wearing.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Brown slightly smokey eye.

I’ve never been one for a heavy eye look, but there’s nothing like a global pandemic for making one try new things! A smokey eye is a classic, and I toned it down by using a brown base instead of black, and added some snazzy gold to the lid. I used the Revolution Beauty Reloaded Palette in Velvet Rose, $8.

Image: Suppliede

Image: Supplied

Corner colour.

This one was trickier than anticipated! I’ve seen quite a few very cool corner looks, and I’m keen to add a few more colours to the mix. Bright yellow a la Rowan Blanchard, anyone?! My red corner pop is Mecca Max Single Shadow in That’s Hot, $8.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Coloured liner.

Eyeliner has come a long way since the days of the humble brown, black, and that random deep purple (you know the one). Coloured liner will probably be one of my most worn beauty looks come summer, because it’s super comfortable to wear and doesn’t budge. Plus, you can match it to your outfit. This one is

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

All-over matte colour blocking.

This one was SO. EASY. Pick your favourite matte colour, and glide it all over your lid with a heavy hand. I used Colourpop’s Baby Got Peach palette in shade Centrefold, $12, and it most certainly boosted my mood.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Glossy lid.

A glossy lid feels very high farshun. Disclaimer: I went for a walk by the river sporting this look, and a few bugs may or may not have gotten a little stuck in said gloss. No regrets, but I shall refrain from taking this look on any further river walks. I popped some Morphe Eye Gloss, $18 over Mecca Max Single Shadow in Like Whatever, $8.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

Glitter liner.

I’m a firm believer that glitter makes most things better. Hence, a bedazzled eye look is always an option, even if I’m going nowhere fancier than my living room. Armed with some inspo from the TV show Euphoria’s v talented makeup artist, Kirsten Coleman, I used Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Wanderlust, $38 and In Your Dreams Chunky Glitter in Gold Lileth, $10.

Image: Supplied

Image: Supplied

I’m no makeup artist, but having a little fun with different mask-friendly looks has been a real treat. There’s still lots of uncertainty about what the next few months will look like, so I’ll keep taking solace in my morning makeup routine.

Here’s to wearing that mask, and looking cute doing it!

