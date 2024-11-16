'This one product fixed my dry, creasy under eyes in just one week.'

On a recent episode of our Beauty IQ Expert podcast (guys, have you subscribed, liked, listened? Free skincare wisdom, delivered every Wednesday — what are you waiting for?!) Skin Therapist Tegan Mac and I dove deep into all things eye care.

I shared one of my favourite full coverage, brightening concealers for dark eye circles, while Tegan also shared her favourite under-eye skincare tips, as well as safe in-clinic treatments for the delicate under eye area. And of course, we chatted about the best ingredients to look for in an eye cream.

I also gave a shoutout to a CeraVe eye cream that's been a game-changer for my brother's under-eye puffiness, but personally, I've been relying on a different eye product that's been an absolute saviour for my dry, creasy under-eyes.

One that I've found has been delivering small, subtle, but real results for me.

Here's a bit of context first…

This eye serum landed on my desk in the throes of winter (the perfect time) where I had actually noticed one day, that after applying concealer, my under eyes were looking extra creasy and feeling a bit itchy and sensitive:

Image: Adore Beauty.

The 'good eye cream' gods heard my calls and wisely thought: "Brother erghh! Let's send her down a hydrating serum STAT." — and that they did, by way of our lovely skincare team.

It was a welcome reprieve to my poor under-eyes, but more importantly, after about the fifth day of use, I noticed my concealer went on much smoother and less creasy.

I just knew it was as a result of this eye serum.

So, without further ado, let's hear more about this tiny but mighty eye care product that helps with dry under eyes.

What is the La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Eye Serum?

Image: Adore Beauty.

What: La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Eye Serum

A refreshing eye serum that's powered by energising and hydrating ingredients, perfect for an eye product for puffy eyes or dryness.

Some more fast facts:

Makes eye contour area appear more revitalised and feel firmer.

Has a water-gel formula and is also infused with La Roche-Posay's thermal spring water.

At two weeks of use, eyes are said to look more open, fine lines and wrinkles reduced and dark circles less visible.

Is suitable for all skin types including sensitive skins and contact lens wearers.

Key ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid Duo: High and low molecular weight hyaluronic acid works to leave skin looking plump and hydrated. Vitamin B5: provides a comforting effect and leaves skin looking smoother. 10% Dermatological eye complex: Caffeine (decongestant), vitamin B3 (anti-inflammatory), vitamin CG (antioxidant), Hepes (gentle exfoliant).



My La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Eye Serum review.

I am on the "I do believe in eye creams" side of the fence, but I don't use them consistently, I use them just when I feel like I need to.

Recently, as you can see in the image above, I very much needed to.

So when the eye serum version of the popular hydrating La Roche-Posay Hyalu B5 Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Ageing Serum landed on our desks a few months ago, my sheer excitement (and desperation) to bring some relief to my hectic creasage as a result of the dryness they were experiencing, was at an all-time high.

While nothing can actually eradicate my genetic under eye dark circles, I find that when they're feeling extra dry and creasy, they can appear more fatigued and dark.

But as always, I take 'eye creams for dark circles' with a grain of salt; I never expect too much.

You can imagine my joy, then, when I started noticing subtle but visible results after only a week.

I was so happy it was actually doing something!

How do I use this eye gel?

I lightly apply with the cooling applicator that feels like heaven on unhappy skin, then lightly massage around the whole contour area with my ring finger.

It does have a bit of a "wet" feeling, which dries down eventually.

Once dry, under eyes do feel firmer so I've also been applying this hydrating eye care product some mornings under makeup too.

The texture feels slightly gooey on first application but once smoothed into the skin, feels quite refreshing.

Kind of reminds me of when I was younger and I'd pick the aloe vera stems from my dad's backyard and rub the inside gel on my face (DIY tings).

It does also leave behind the slightest tacky feel, which I don't usually love, but something I can make peace with considering the pay off.

Final thoughts...

Image: Adore Beauty.

I've used many eye creams and eye care over the years, but I would say this would be in my top three eye products.

I was quite shocked that after only a week of using my under-eyes felt and looked smoother and I noticed this even more so after applying my concealer. The plumping? Cherry on top.

I know $56 seems a bit steep for a 15ml, but I won't be using this all the time, only when I'm experiencing bouts of dehydration and dryness under my eyes.

Feature Image: Adore Beauty.