'I'd always fantasised about being dominated. After a breakup, I tried it with 5 different men.'

I’d broken up with my boyfriend. Not because I didn’t love him, but because I’m sober and I couldn’t share him with drugs anymore. It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to.
I blocked him on messenger, Facebook, sent his emails to spam, etc. And I waited — and hoped — for him to wake up and come knocking on my door.
Then one Friday night about three weeks later, I got this WhatsApp message:
“Are we still together?”
No.
“Good. Thought I’d check. Because I’m going on a date.”
That shook me. I had thought he might have been pining for me. Hitting his bottom. Instead, he was out having the time of his life.
So what was I doing? Waiting around?
I instantly signed up on Tinder, Bumble and OK Cupid (I don’t do anything by halves). By the following night, I had a date.
The following week, I had two more (a second date and a new guy). The first date was lovely. But we ran out of things to say on the second.
The new guy asked if I wanted to be in a relationship with him… one hour in.
Then there was the OK Cupid guy who liked pee…
I quickly realised I actually didn’t want to date.
It wasn’t until my therapist asked me, “What is it about him that you really missed?”, that it hit me: I missed the sex.
We had amazing, intimate sex.
The way our bodies responding to each other, how we communicated. It was passionate, sensual, and f**king hot. We’d done things I’d never tried — new positions, anal play, toys. I was opening up with him in ways I never had before.
The conclusion I jumped to: I didn’t want to date. I wanted more sex: This guy had uncorked a sexual genie that I didn’t want to put back in the bottle.
Top Comments
First off. it has to be your mind that's dominated first, not your body. If a 'Master' can't do that, then he's just play acting, and playing tie-up games
Looking at it from the M/f point of view, you, the submissive must ultimately want the trappings of 'domination' more than he does---if only minutely. Weird?
Not really.
If he's constantly chasing or persuading you, then you are in control---and will always be frustrated, because that isn't what you want, is it?
The Dom will always---always--care about what happens to you more than himself. Be very aware of that one, it's critical.
There is absolutely no place for selfishness in kink, There really isn't. Domination is about love care and understanding.
The sub can go off into multi multi orgasms, and even hurt herself if her 'dom' isn't aware of where she's headed. My submissive goes out of her mind and eventually passes out (her mind just shuts down). After that, she needs care, not more sex.
When you enter a state of 'submission' to your chosen man (and don't forget--you do the choosing), you will climax if he tells you to, That's when it gets really mind blowing.