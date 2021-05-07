6 things to think about if you're considering getting a fringe. Again.

So, we're back here are we? Back to the old fringe flirt. And we get it! Goodness, we get it. There's a lot of them getting around at the moment. Spotted several of 'em on the Oscars red carpet (Margot Robbie, Halle Berry, Andra Day and gang).

And can we please just take a moment to appreciate actress Sarah Ellen and her fancy new face framer?

Would you just look at it:

Ooft! So cool. So Frenchy. So chic.

We're ginormous fans of this whole fringes-being-in-again thing. And, just like you, we're itching to get involved - but gosh do we have some reservations. (We do).

Like, surely they're no good for us curly haired dames? And what if you have cowlicks and pesky baby hairs? And the styling. What about the styling? HOW HARD IS IT TO STYLE A FRINGE?

Watch: Here's what it's like when your friend gets a fringe again. Post continues below.

Anyway! We figured you might be asking the same kinda questions too.

So, we decided to bring all these queries (and more) to hair extraordinaire Virginie Gayssot, Director of Education at Franck Provost, and ask her to kindly tell us WTF we should do.

Here are six things Gayssot said to think about if you're considering a fringe:

1. Figure out your face shape.

Plonk yourself in front of the mirror, sweep your hair back, and draw the outline of your beautiful dome on the mirror (omg... NOT with a Sharpie), and you should be able to work out what kind of face shape you have. See?

Or, y'know, just ask the hairdresser.

Once you've done this, you'll then be able to figure out what kind of fringe will suit your face. Hooray!

"Long faces suit fringes because it makes their face look less long," said Gayssot. "Oval faces suit most hairstyles and are the ideal canvas for fringes."

Gayssot also said to keep in mind that fringes tend to make your face look rounder, so if you're getting around with a round or heat-shaped face, be sure to ask your hairdresser what the best option is for you (like a side-swept fringe or a curtain fringe).

2. Be prepared for some high maintenance.

Just a heads up: Styling a fringe isn't exactly a walk in the park. Like, we had an inkling that this would be the case, but now we really know for sure.

Listen: If hyaluronic acid is the secret to soft, supple skin, what's the hydration hero for our hair? Find out on this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

When we asked Gayssot if fringes are a high maintenance style, she enthusiastically replied: "Oui!!" - so if you're usually a low-key kinda gal with hair, definitely take this into account.

"It's a high maintenance style. Really! You need to style it every day and sometimes wash it every day. Most people underestimate the commitment, especially how often you need to trim it (ideally every two to three weeks so it doesn't get in your eyes)."

3. Start with something on the longer side.

Okay, we know you're keen - we're all keen - but don't go all in on your first go and get something like a micro fringe, k?

Gayssot said you're best off starting with low commitment styles, like a curtain fringe or a side-swept fringe.

These options are an easy way of changing up your look without having to deal with it for agesss if t doesn't work out.

"I would start with a side fringe or start with something not too short. Also, be sure to ask for face framing layers," she said.

To make sure you find the fringe that is right for you, Gayssot said to bring inspiration images of people who have the same or similar face shape as you.

4. See someone ~good~ if you have curly hair.

Curly haired gals can *absolutely* rock a fringe (see: Kerry Washington).

Gayssot said you just need to be aware that curly fringes can be a little tricky to maintain and control - so you're going to want to make sure you're seeing a hairdresser that knows their way around a curly head.

See? Told ya it looks good.

Someone who specialises in curly hair is your best bet for scoring a nice style that sits well. They'll usually start with something subtle, see how it looks when dry, and work it from there.

5. You can experiment with clip-on fringes if you're still on the fence.

If you're still not a hundred per cent sure if a fringe is the right move for you, Gayssot suggests trying on clip-on fringes to get a feel of how it'll look before making the commitment. "Clip-on fringes are a great way to experiment and see if you suit the style."

6. Don't... cut a fringe yourself.

Alright, we know we all got a bit crazy during the pandemic, but cutting yourself a crooked fringe isn't something you have to do anymore.

Cause chances are, it will end up looking less than cute.

"Never, ever cut your own fringe - trust me on this!"

