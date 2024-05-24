Evelyn Ellis was a bride on MAFS. She just walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival.

It's not every day that a former Australian reality star is rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in Hollywood.

But that day happened this week.

An ex-bride from the 2023 season of MAFS, Evelyn Ellis, has made a rather unexpected debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

Yep, the same bougie movie festival currently being frequented by the likes of Bella Hadid and Cate Blanchett.

This popular Married at First Sight bride — who dumped her match only to recouple with a different groom — is officially added to the guest list.

Evelyn Ellis walks the red carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival. Image: Getty.

So, like.... what?

Okay, it's not totally unexpected.

Evelyn walked the red carpet for Marcello Mio, a 2024 French-Italian comedy film starring Chiara Mastroianni. She attended the premiere as an ambassador for L'Oreal Paris, with the beauty brand doing her makeup for the big night.

Evelyn told 9Entertainment that it was "an amazing experience" to walk the red carpet at the prestigious festival.

"Cannes is so busy this time of the year, everyone is on a tight schedule with makeup artists and photographers running around everywhere," she said.

"I've obviously been to some red carpets after filming MAFS but I can't describe how hectic the red carpet is. I think I was a little overwhelmed and honestly didn't know what to do with my hands!﻿"

Evelyn was dressed in a ﻿floor-length sheer beaded green gown by Australian designer Madoh, but organising the dress turned out to almost be a low-key disaster.

"The dress was so last minute, I had it arrive to London 15 minutes before I flew to Italy," she admitted. "I was staying at a rural hotel and had to somehow find a tailor. I did manage to find one, who was the hotel masseuse's English teacher."

Omg, I'm stressed just reading that.

The former Big Brother UK housemate didn't appear with her MAFS boyfriend, Duncan James, as he is currently in Kosciuszko National Park taking part in the YoungCare Twin Peaks challenge.

The couple have been going strong ever since they hard-launched their post-MAFS relationship in May 2023.

Evelyn plans to make Cannes a tradition, and it looks like next year there will be two ex-MAFS contestants brushing shoulders with the rich and famous.

"I'll be back next year, hopefully with Duncan," she said.

Dream big!

Feature image: Nine/Getty.