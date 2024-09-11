The breakout star of The Perfect Couple has a very famous dad.

It's official. Everyone's new favourite actress is The Perfect Couple breakout star, Eve Hewson.

Eve is no newcomer to the film and television scene, having been in her fair share of projects. Including Robin Hood, Bad Sisters, Behind Her Eyes and most recently the 2023 musical comedy drama, Flora and Son, her acting credits are quite extensive (and impressive).

Now, Hewson has been launched into another level of stardom, starring as bride-to-be Amelia Sacks in The Perfect Couple, the Netflix murder mystery currently taking over all our lives. The miniseries stars Hollywood greats Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber, and follows a wealthy family whose lives are thrown into disarray when a body washes up on the beach at their Nantucket property.

Is there anything we love to watch more than an affluent family playing a game of whodunit? I think not.

Hewson's incredible performance in the show not only solidifies her as a world-renowned actress, but also has fans surfing the net for details on who she is.

A little (hardly any) journalistic digging has come back with a pleasant surprise — Hewson is not only a wonderful actress, but she is also related to a very famous musician.

The actress is the daughter of Ali and Paul Hewson. Oh, that names not ringing a bell? That's because Paul is better known by his stage name, Bono. He's an Irish singer and front man of iconic rock band U2.

Speaking to the Irish Times in 2022, Hewson described the experience of being routinely labelled as a 'nepo baby' and the focus that has been placed on her famous dad as her star rises. Despite the noise surrounding her upbringing, Hewson understands that having a famous parent definitely helped her career. We love a self-aware queen!

She recalls her first acting project was a short film she was cast in by a tutor she had while on tour with U2. And since then, she's had the acting bug bad.

"I was just like, I'm going to do this; I'm obsessed with this; this is just going to happen," she said, "I kind of can't believe I did it."

When talking about her passion for acting and the ability to morph into an entirely different person and stand on her own merit, Hewson said, "When people come up to me and say, 'You're the crazy wife from that show on Netflix,' I'm like, 'Oh, you're actually recognising me and my work.' They probably have no idea of the connection or don't even care. It's a nice feeling."

The whole nepo baby conversation aside, Hewson speaks with so much love when it comes to her dad.

She told TODAY in September 2024, "He's such a stage dad. I've called him this before, and he loves it, but he's like a male Kris Jenner."

"He's all about it, just a huge, huge fan," she laughed, "He's always like, 'So this is what you gotta do: You gotta call up this person, you gotta do this,' and I'm like, 'Oh my God, calm down.'"

I mean, can you blame him? If I was related to Eve Hewson, I'd also behave accordingly.

Hewson is one of four. Her younger brother, Elijah Hewson, has followed in his dad's footsteps and become a musician. His band Inhaler has had huge success, with a No.1 album on the UK Albums Chart in 2021, followed by a No.2 album in 2023. The band also just toured Australia.

From one famous nepo baby to another, Elijah is also currently dating Christy Turlington and Ed Burns' daughter, Grace Burns.

After the finale of The Perfect Couple, we are now all eagerly awaiting Hewson's next project. We're keeping our fingers crossed for that Steven Spielberg movie she has apparently been in talks to join.

