'I considered myself "too adventurous" for a cruise, then these 5 extraordinary locations changed my mind.'

If someone had asked me to write down the most indulgent holiday experience I could ever imagine, my dream journal entry would have included a luxury hotel with an ocean view.

With the added magical benefit of also finding a way to explore a new far-flung and foreign destination each day without having to go through the rigmarole of travel, checkout, and packing up my sure-to-be overpacked suitcase each morning.Short of discovering a magic lamp to grant me three wishes, this holiday idea seemed like a dream destined to remain unfulfilled.Until I arrived in Portugal and boarded Norwegian Cruise Line's Prima Class ship Norwegian Viva and my long-held travel dream suddenly became a thrilling reality.

My first impression of Norwegian Viva is that traveling on it allows you to have a glorious view of the ocean from every turn as you stroll about the ship. As I walked along the ship's Ocean Boulevard, I was greeted with 360-degree views of stunning ocean and coastal sites, which were especially breathtaking as we made our way along the coasts of Spain and France before gliding into Italy.

During those hot summer days at sea (I travelled in August), Norwegian Viva's Infinity Beach became my favourite place to enjoy the afternoon sun and the many glorious sunsets that unfolded as we set sail each day. The Infinity Beach was a sea of sun lounges and relaxing places to lay about with a book, nestled next to the one of the ship's infinity pools and packed with lovely cooling-off spots that were designed to blend into the ocean.

Vibe Beach Club on Norwegian Viva. Image: Supplied.

In those magical hours around sunset and before dinner, I would hit the Vibe Beach Club, Norwegian Viva's adults-only sun deck, where you can relax in a hot tub, laze about on a daybed and enjoy a range of cocktails from the friendly bar staff who always remember your favourite drink order or are ready to whip you up something special to try (the dragon fruit cocktail was my particular favourite on this trip).

The Vibe Beach Club also features spectacular views from its deck and one of my favourite memories from this trip was sitting on that deck with a large Aperol spritz in hand, watching a pod of dolphins leap alongside our ship as we set off to the next destination.

Setting sail on Norwegian Viva. Image Supplied.

Now, I know the first question people have when it comes to a cruise ship (or any holiday destination, for that matter) is what was the food like? Well, I'm glad you asked, because during this trip I really did the legwork to try as many of the options as possible.

One of my go-tos during this trip was Indulge Food Hall, where each table featured an iPad where you could simply click on the dish you'd like delivered to your table, from soups to salads and a range of delicious tapas (and of course, cocktails). There was cuisine on offer from many different countries, cooked fresh in the room and then delivered to your table.

Norwegian Viva's two complimentary main dining rooms, Hudsons and The Commodore Club, rotate their selections daily, and even though the food was delicious here on the many nights and mornings I arrived for breakfast and dinner, I was constantly distracted by the stunning ocean views that wrap around the restaurant (yes, I quickly became that annoying person who insists on taking a dozen photos before a fork is even lifted).

But you must understand, it's easy to be distracted from your crab cakes and pasta when the most gorgeous sunset of your life is unfolding directly over the waves next to you.

Every dinner on Norwegian Viva included this view. Image: Supplied.

Now, you might be someone who says that they don't like to frequent restaurants after 11pm or that they're never looking for a delicious warm snack at 3am, but believe me when I say that on a cruise ship, there are no rules.

After you've had a full day of exploring a new city, watching the sunset from a beach club, enjoying drinks at a bar, dancing to live music or catching a show, trust me when I say that having a burger at midnight just fits easily into the plan. This is where The Local Bar and Grill on Norwegian Viva came into play. With a setting that felt like you could be in a New York diner, there were tasty treats such as burgers and fries (and a glass of wine) on hand at all hours of the night.

During my trip on Norwegian Viva, I stayed in a balcony stateroom which was honestly bigger than some apartments I've lived in. There was a closet big enough to hold all the clothes and shoes even an over-packer like me had brought along, a large couch for relaxation, a spacious shower with water pressure you'd sell your soul for, and a double bed that allowed me to imagine what it would be like to fall asleep on a cloud.

The room also featured floor-to-ceiling glass glass doors that opened up onto my own private balcony. The dreamiest part of this adventure was waking up each morning, pulling back the curtain, and then peering outside to see the new beautiful location I'd woken up in.

My balcony stateroom on Norwegian Viva. Image: Supplied.

After spending each day on land exploring a new city or region, I could then lay out on my own private balcony as we prepared to sail away, thinking about how I was now peering out at Ibiza and the next day I could wake up on the French Riviera.

Before stepping foot on Norwegian Viva I had considered myself a little too adventurous for a cruise, unaware that the luxury element of a cruise could be paired with exploring so many different places. But since our ship arrived at a new destination every day during the trip, I was able to visit so many spectacular new corners of Europe before returning to my little luxury home every afternoon to relax.

So from ancient caves to fairytale villages, here are the under-the-radar European destinations I visited while sailing on Norwegian Viva. The places you need to add to your bucket travel list immediately.

Gibraltar.

Gibraltar was not the location at the top of my dream European destination list but upon my return home to Australia, my time in this British Overseas Territory has played a large part in my holiday recaps to family and friends.

Here, I glided up the Rock of Gibraltar in the Gibraltar Cable Car (if you book in a tour you can skip the long line), taking in the beautiful mountain views and sweeping sites of the Mediterranean Sea. Beneath the rock itself is an array of adventures and history waiting to be explored. I made my way through the Great Siege Tunnels, which still have remnants of when the French and Spanish troops blockaded Gibraltar in 1779.

I will also never forget my visit to St Michael's Cave, which is located within the Upper Rock Nature Reserve in Gibraltar, where a glorious light show illuminates the ancient cave walls and tells the story of its history.

But by far, the most memorable moment from my Gibraltar adventure was a visit to Apes Den, to meet the little creatures who call this area home. The 'apes' (or Barbary Macaques, which is their correct name) are normally only ever found in North Africa, and there are many legends attemtping to explain how they found their way to Gibraltar.

The apes can be seen running around and lazing about all around The Rock, but the Apes Den is where you are sure to get up close and personal with them. This is where you can see them eat, sleep, snack, and hug their babies up close, and if you like, they can even jump up on your shoulders (although the guides heavily discourage this — their teeth are incredibly sharp).

But please don't bring any food with you on this part of the trip, as I did see one bold ape chase after a little girl who had snuck a chocolate bar in her pocket — though he walked away very calmly once she handed it over.

Visiting the Apes Den in Gibraltar. Image: Supplied.

Roussillon.

Arriving in Roussillon in Southeastern France. Image: Supplied.

Roussillon, which is located in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region in Southeastern France, has long been touted as one the most beautiful villages in the country, and after setting eyes on this picturesque corner of the world I can confirm this is absolutely true.

Roussillon is surrounded by striking red cliffs, created by the world's largest known ochre deposit, and as a result of this, the town is covered in this distinctive red colour.

Here, I sat next to the beautiful Chiesa di San Michele and devoured a lavender ice cream cone (lavender fields surround Roussillon) before weaving my way through the streets that appeared to be pulled straight from the pages of a classic fairytale, and making my way through the many boutiques, cafes, restaurants and art galleries tucked away around corners.

Roussillon is a tiny village, so you can easily see everything there is to see here in a few hours, but just a warning: you'll want to stop every few minutes to take pictures of the gorgeous views.

There were so many exquisite handmade objects to be found in the shops of Roussillon that my trip there resulted in me having to book extra baggage on the way home.

But it was all worth it, because every time I sip coffee out of one of my beautiful Roussillon mugs, I start to dream of that little red village surrounded by lavender.

Exploring every little corner of Roussillon. Image: Supplied.

Gordes.

Speaking of breathtaking villages that you must visit in France, in all of my travels I have never seen anything quite like Gordes; never experienced anything like arriving in this little corner of Provence, driving up the winding tree-lined roads, and then setting eyes on the village for the first time.

Gordes sits atop a cliff and overlooks the stunning neighbouring scenes of the Luberon. Historic stone buildings make up the village, which is packed with charming small boutiques, cafes and art galleries — the perfect place to sit and enjoy a glass of wine in the afternoon. Just a warning: the views here are so spectacular that you'll forget you own a phone, much less want to pick it up, but you'll kick yourself if you don't snap a few photos in order to remember stepping foot in this fairytale-like village.

Navigating the winding streets of Gordes is an activity in itself. The steep and twisted stairs and streets that connect the village were originally designed to be navigated by donkeys, so just watch your step.

Arriving in beautiful Gordes. Image: Supplied.

Sóller.

Sampling citrus ice cream in Sóller. Image: Supplied.

The pretty little Spanish town of Sóller is also known as the 'valley of gold' and once I set eyes on it, I immediately understood why. Oranges and lemons are the stars of the show in this location, which can be found in the northwest of Mallorca and is known for its distinctive sprawling citrus groves.

The main square of Sóller is called Plaza de la Constitución and is a picturesque concoction of Instagramable bars and cafés, all shaded by the beautiful Sant Bartomeu church, which looks as if it has been pulled straight from the set of a movie.

After buying some beautiful homewares (you can never have too many handpainted bowls and cups), all painted with the distinctive local lemon design, it was time to head to the local train station for a special trip. This is where I climbed aboard the historic Sóller Railway, a train that allowed me to see beautiful panoramic views of the Mallorcan mountains, and then whisked me through tunnels, across valleys, through little orange groves, and glided into quaint little villages. It was the perfect way to see the countryside and wave to the many donkeys (and people) we passed.

Boarding the historic Sóller Railway. Image: Supplied.

Èze.

Èze is a medieval hilltop village in the South of France. Image: Supplied.

Not to be dramatic, but the morning I woke up in my cabin, pulled back the curtains and saw the French Riviera for the first time, I literally gasped at how beautiful it was. Little did I know that tucked away next to the beautiful beaches and the historic streets of Monaco was a little town that would rival even this glorious site.Èze is a medieval hilltop village in the South of France that has spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea. The only way up into the village (even for the handful of people who still live there) is by foot, up a winding staircase that wraps around the cliff face. As I wound my way through the narrow cobblestone streets, it truly felt like I had found a corner of the world where time stood still. Except for the fact that many beautiful little shops, art galleries and restaurants tucked into the corners of Èze happily take EFTPOS.

Climbing the stairs to Èze. Image: Supplied.

I visited each of these destinations by booking a shore excursion through Norwegian Viva, which you can do prior to sailing through the app, through the TV in your cabin during the trip, or by visiting the excursion desk on the ship and asking for their recommendations while they book you in (a tip from the lovely shore excursion staff was how I discovered Gordes).

During the shore excursions, a local guide meets your group from the ship and escorts you to the various locations on your itinerary. On each of these trips, I found the local guide's knowledge extraordinarily helpful and ensured that no hidden gems or destinations were missed. As a solo traveller, I found this a helpful way to make my way around each new country and city with ease, and as my excursion groups were also packed with couples and families of all ages, I recommend it for anyone wanting to make the most of their cruise days.(If you've got an independent travel streak don't let the group description alarm you, there was plenty of time during each of my day trips for me to wander off solo and explore at my own pace.)

Before this trip, I had never set foot on a cruise ship before, but now I look back at that week with nothing but incredible memories, thinking of adventurous days and peaceful nights watching the sunset from the ship.

