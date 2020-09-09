Last week, a controversial 17yo YouTuber died. Now, people are celebrating his death.

American beauty influencer Ethan Peters, known by his followers as Ethanisupreme, died last weekend.

He was just 17 years old.

His cause of death has not been confirmed, but his father Gerald Peters told Fox News he found the teen in his room and believed it was an accidental overdose, as his son had been struggling with addiction.

"The cancel culture we find ourself in weighed heavy on his heart," Peters said.

"He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for all young people. He was [a] kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were."

Ethan had amassed more than 500,000 Instagram followers for his makeup looks, but detailed his addictions on a private account, according to his friend Ava Louise.

From ethans private account...he was always so open with his followers about what was going on. Your mental health is important! I’d ask about these posts and he’d laugh it off. My biggest regret is not taking these posts seriously. Know the signs get ur friends help. pic.twitter.com/czu9UTES5E — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 7, 2020

Following Ethan's death, rumours swirled online that he had taken his life due to immense trolling. While those close to him consider his death an accident, his social media accounts have continued to be ruthlessly trolled since his death.

Ethan had been accused of racism and transphobia during his time online, the basis of many tweets and Instagram comments celebrating his death - 'cancelling' the teen, even though he is already dead.

"A transphobic, racist, black-facer makeup artist has died from a drug overdose.... we love to see it, rest in hell Ethan Supreme," one tweet said.

Others shared memes, saying 'God's timing is always right'.

Ethan's final post, from four days ago, reads "would just like to thank everyone who bullied me", with photos comparing himself as a young child with himself at 17.