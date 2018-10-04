News
The $89 Kmart coffee machine that has a lot of people very excited.

Well. Kmart has an $89 espresso coffee machine and Australians are flocking.

The coffee machine includes a milk frother, a portafilter which can produce single or double shots of coffee, a 1.2 litre detachable water tank, and a steam knob, and by all accounts makes a damn good coffee.

Women inside Kmart Mums Australia, a Facebook group with more than 300,000 members, are recommending the device to each other and one mum even shared a video to show how easy the machine was to use.

Research published in 2015 indicated that one in three Australians owned a coffee machine, with David Gee, founder of Sydney’s Barista Basics Coffee Academy, explaining that most of his students want to learn for at-home rather than professional purposes.

The market for affordable coffee machines is becoming increasingly competitive, with Aldi selling an Espressi machine for $79.99, and Nescafe Dolce Gusto retailing at just $59.

Given the average coffee currently costs approximately $3.50 in Australia (that seems... low... but let's go with it) and an individual might purchase a coffee every morning on the way to work, you're paying off your Kmart coffee machine in three and a half weeks. That's not at all bad.

You can buy the machine online at Kmart.com.au or in store... but good luck leaving with just a coffee machine.

