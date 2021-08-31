ROADTEST: 'For 3 weeks I tried the serum and oil duo that promises hydration heaven. Here's my skin diary.'

Simple skincare routines – we all know that they’re what dermatologists and dermal therapists recommend.

But in the era of 'skinfluencers', endless releases and pretty packaging, it can be easy to fall to the allure of more steps than we might need.

My skin tends to be on the drier side, and incredibly prone to dehydration. I also am known to get the occasional breakout, especially in times of stress.

Stuck in lockdown, it was the perfect time to strip back my routine for a few weeks, and try the incredible formulas created by esmi Skin Minerals, and see what difference they made to my dry and dehydrated skin.

I committed to using their Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum ($65) and 24K Gold Nourishing Oil ($65) for 3 weeks and actively keep track of the changes I noticed in my skin.

esmi is an Australian-owned, vegan and cruelty free brand that only utilises the highest quality ingredients in their formulas. They use no harsh chemicals or fillers in any of their products.

With this knowledge in hand, I was ready to start my new skin journey and hopefully achieve hydration heaven myself after the raving reviews I'd heard about these bad boys.

My skin before starting! Image: Supplied.

Week 1

My esmi package arrived, and I was armed and ready with their hero products for dry skin: their Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum and 24K Gold Nourishing Oil. I also received esmi's The Uncomplicated Cleanser ($49) to compliment my new pared-back routine.

Image: Supplied.

I was SO excited to use the hydrating serum as it contains a blend of hyaluronic acid and fan-favourite niacinamide: both loved by beauty enthusiasts like me for their hydrating, plumping, soothing, and repairing benefits.

The formula also features Aloe Vera which is ideal for calming down any inflammation in the skin.

The Nourishing Oil also contains coconut, jojoba, avocado, and rosehip oils; all of which are rich in omega acids, as well as Vitamins A and E. So my fellow Youbies would agree: we LOVE to see it, as that ensures your skin is ultimately nourished (minus the grease).

Plus, it has real 24 karat gold flakes in the formula that are known to reduce inflammation – isn't that incredible?

This routine is simple enough to follow: Cleanse morning and evening, before applying (both AM and PM) a pearl sized amount of esmi's Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum to damp skin (leaving it to absorb) before applying 2 to 3 drops of the oil. And in the mornings, I follow that with SPF religiously, whether staying home or going outside. Sunscreen is a law in beauty circles: a non-negotiable!

After the first week of consistently following this and having my skin adjust to a simpler routine, I can definitely already attest that all of the esmi products feel absolutely incredible on. There's no stickiness or heaviness, the cream cleanser rinses clean and doesn’t make me feel dry and tight, just super fresh and hydrated. And nothing pills either when layered together, yay! Huge bonus.

Week 2

The simplicity of my AM/PM routines is a complete delight and really easy to commit to.

During times of lockdown, it’s easy to lose motivation and the energy needed to complete a complex routine, so one that’s only a few steps but still amazingly effective, I’m here for it.

So far, my favourite product is the hydrating serum. I'm definitely seeing why I've heard it hailed as the ultimate skin hydrator.

You can really feel it absorb effortlessly into the skin and work its magic plumping and hydrating in the areas I was targeting. The hyaluronic serum works hard, and 2 weeks in I am seeing and feeling its effectiveness.

Image: Supplied.

I also love the inclusion of niacinamide, as it’s a hero ingredient to help repair a damaged barrier – something that many of us, like myself, face during the cooler months and having to wear masks.

The 24K Gold Nourishing Oil lives up to its name; it's incredibly nourishing without ever being too heavy. Honestly, as far as the duo goes, they feel beautifully luxurious and seem to be hitting all the right notes as the perfect pair for my dry skin type. I’ve noticed my skin is holding onto hydration better and is looking generally less inflamed with redness, acne-prone areas and drier sections I usually get.

I've noticed that these products work great under makeup, too.

While I’m not wearing a whole lot of makeup stuck at home, it’s nice to even things out before a Zoom meeting. My regular day foundation is applying really effortlessly and lasting longer, too.

Image: Supplied.

Week 3

I feel like I've found great friends in this lockdown period with this pair. Honestly, they're saving my skin.

I’ll definitely be using these products long-term, as the attachment I've developed over the last few weeks is real.

At the beginning of this trial, I was nervous that dwindling down my skincare routine to cleansing, plus the serum and oil products alone wouldn’t be enough for my dehydrated skin.

Absolutely exceeding my expectations, there’s some serious magic going on in these little bottles.

Not only are they really effective and gentle on my skin, they are incredibly nourishing and have made my complexion visibly firmer and more radiant. I was pleasantly surprised over the past few weeks to discover the oil could be used as my moisturising step too.

I’ve found that my redness has significantly reduced over the course of the past few weeks (particularly around my chin, nose and forehead). Unfortunately a few stress-related breakouts couldn’t be avoided, but they’ve been less pronounced and healed better while using these esmi products.

My skin results after 3 weeks! Image: Supplied.

I would definitely suggest that if you’re interested in trying esmi products, to take advantage of their Skin Service Team that can give free, live skin consultations. After knowing exactly what skin you're working with, they can recommend products or chat about a routine to target your concerns. You can kick things off by jumping on a live chat through their website.

If you're also dry and dehydrated like me, I can whole-heartedly say that this is an excellent combination: the Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum and 24K Gold Nourishing Oil for twice-daily use, alongside The Uncomplicated Cleanser morning and night. (If you use the code MAMAMIAGIFT you'll get to choose a free mini serum or oil of your choice with your order over $60).

I’m so excited to explore more of their range and see what else that they have to offer my skin. I never thought I’d say this, because traditionally I’m such a maximalist with skincare (and all things really), but it’s been fun to simplify my skincare routine and still be able to relish the results.

esmi are committed to healthy skin regimes with a less is more approach. Try esmi with confidence, knowing you are buying 100% ethically sourced skincare and makeup.

Use code MAMAMIAGIFT for a free mini serum or oil of your choice when you spend over $60! There are 7 to choose from, including the Hyaluronic Hydrating Serum & 24K Gold Nourishing minis. (Cannot be used in conjunction with other offers. Offer ends 31st October 2021).

Feature Image: Supplied.