Erin was banned from flying for having sex with a man. She's a lesbian.

Erin Wright arrived at the airport 90 minutes before her flight, determined to have a smooth journey to her sister's bachelorette party in New Orleans. But from the moment she tried to check in, something was seriously wrong.

On TikTok, the 24-year-old shared her story.

After she was unable to check in for her flight at the self-service kiosk, she approached the help desk.

"They're like, 'Oh don't even worry. You probably just put your name or your birthday in wrong when you were entering your information when you bought the flight," Erin recalled. "'Let us call someone and get it fixed.' "

Ten minutes later, the airport worker delivered news that left Erin bewildered.

"She's like, 'Ma'am, I'm really sorry to tell you this, but you've actually been banned from flying American Airlines.'" Erin said.

Erin was shocked. "I've never done anything, what did I get banned for?" she asked.

But the answer didn't come readily, and the worker told Erin she would have to call customer service to learn why she'd been banned from the airline. She did, but was told that due to "internal security", she would have to contact customer relations — which she could only do via email.





