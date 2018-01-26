After announcing her pregnancy live on air in early December, NRL Footy Show co-host Erin Molan has stunned viewers with how well pregnancy seems to be agreeing with her.

But all is not as it seems, and the 35-year-old has shared an emotional message on Instagram to let people know about the “very real and non-glam side” to growing a tiny human being.

“This isn’t a ‘pity me’ post… just an FYI for the sake of accuracy!” she wrote.

"I have received so many beautiful comments and messages over the past few weeks about how well I look on TV and that I am glowing through this pregnancy... I obviously appreciate them very much...BUT I feel it's important for other pregnant women to know that there is a very real and non-glam side to my pregnancy too."

The sports media personality clarified that her on-air looks were the result of some "VERY talented souls" whose jobs are specifically to make her look camera ready each and every day.

"How I look ready to go 'on-air' isn't how I arrive at work or wake up," she shared.

"I am sick every single day... no 'better after 12 weeks' for me unfortunately. I often have to run out of the hair and make up room multiple times unwell."

She even confessed she had been referred to jokingly as a "walking corpse" by some of her colleagues, and said most days she stays in bed "ill" for as long as possible before needing to get up and go to work.

"Today - I spent an hour on the bathroom floor unable to get up - and have had to call in sick to work for the first time since getting pregnant..." she shared.

"I can normally work through anything so I found doing that incredibly hard."

According to The Daily Telegraph, Erin is suffering from hyperemesis gravidarum, the same condition experienced by Kate Middleton throughout all three of her royal pregnancies.

"Whilst I am very blessed to be carrying a child when so many desperately want to and can't - like most women the reality of this pregnancy is completely unglamorous in ways far too graphic to share properly here," Erin wrote.

This is not the first time she has been open and honest about her experiences during pregnancy: last week she shared a humorous image of a Milo spoon caught in her hair, evidence that "baby brain" well and truly exists.

Fans were quick to thank the television presenter for sharing her story, with some offering support and advice to help her cope with the ongoing morning sickness.

"For 9 months I felt sick," one woman shared.

"[You] work ethic is incredible. You are committed in life not only at your work in television but your most important role yet and that is a 'mummy". I know it sucks big-time as you want to stay strong and healthy however this is just a small case of what is to come, both in love and frustration."

"Just think of it as temporary and at the end, the best gift ever," another shared.

Erin and her fiancé, police officer Sean Ogilvy, are expected to welcome their first child in the middle of this year's NRL season.

