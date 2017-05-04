News
Erin Molan's fiancé criticised while giving evidence in Anthony Bell case.

The police officer fiance of Footy Show host Erin Molan breached NSW Police policies when he made a statement related to domestic violence allegations against Anthony Bell, a court has heard.

Detective Senior Constable Sean Ogilvy gave evidence on Thursday at a NSW Downing Centre Local Court hearing about an apprehended violence order application against the champion skipper and accountant.

Under cross-examination by police prosecutor Laura Nightingale, Det Sen Const Ogilvy agreed he had been “counselled” about a statement he made in January.

Sergeant Nightingale put it to him that he shouldn’t have identified himself as a police officer when he was making the statement in a personal capacity – and he agreed, saying he’d since been made aware it was wrong.

His fiancee and Bell were crew mates in the 2016 Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race, and the court previously heard that Bell’s estranged wife, Kelly Landry, confronted her husband about his relationship with Ms Molan the night their marriage ended.

Ms Molan denied having an intimate relationship with Bell in a statement issued through her employer, the Nine Network, on Tuesday.

