Months after sharing her miscarriage, Erin McNaught has announced her pregnancy.

Australian model and former Miss Universe Australia Erin McNaught has announced her pregnancy with her English rapper husband Example.

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside an image of her burgeoning belly, 34-year-old Mcnaught wrote that the family are “building [their] team” and that she is 20 weeks along.

Re-posting the same image on his own respective Instagram account, Example wrote: “How about this for some good news… we’ve got No. 2 on the way and it’s another little boy.”

The news comes nearly five months after the mum-of-one appeared on The Morning Show in December to share her experience with miscarriage.

“We definitely want another baby but I sadly had a miscarriage last month.

“We’re totally fine, it’s just one of those things that is unfortunately really really common,” she said, adding she is in a “really lucky position” of already having one child.

McNaught and her rapper husband announced their engagement in November 2012 after they met when she interviewed him for Channel V. They were married six months later and in December 2014 McNaught have birth to her first child, Evander Maxwell Gleave.

