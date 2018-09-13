Love Island's Erin has accused Eden of having "violent tendencies".

They were the golden couple of the Love Island villa.

Then two weeks ago, Eden Dally and Erin Barnett announced they had gone their separate ways.

On Thursday morning Eden, 25, told the Kyle and Jackie O show that “numerous cheating rumours” is what led to their break up.

“We had messages from strangers saying different things and that was a bit of a strain on the relationship,” he continued. “If I ever did a night club appearance or anything, a girl would message her and say, ‘Eden was playing up’, or, ‘Eden was getting rowdy with these girls’.”

As Eden was walking out of the KIIS FM studios, Erin called Jackie O and Beau Ryan, who was filling in for Kyle Sandilands, and told her side of the story.

“He is a liar,” Erin told the radio hosts. “And the fact that he has gone to the radio and has said lies blows my mind because he knows that I’ve got evidence, and if he wants me to come out and full show everyone then I will do that.”

“The real reason we broke up is because Eden has violent tendencies and he got very aggressive to me the day after we finished Love Island in Spain and there is someone else who can vouch for me for this, I’m not going to name and shame them,” she continued.

“So, he got very, very up in my face violent and when we came back I was in Sydney. And he got very aggressive in the car and I said I didn’t want to be with him and he tried to kill us both in the car, swerving side-to-side, all out of lanes into other cars.”

Erin then told the radio hosts Eden’s family was aware of the situation and had to “pull him away from me so I could pack my bags and leave his house”.

The 23-year-old also alleged that she had evidence that Eden had cheated on her.

“He cheated on me on the seventh of August just FYI… so he cheated on me with some strippers on the seventh of August after the event that they had with Shelby and Josh and Dom and all that…I have photos of the night when he went there.”

The reality TV couple announced they had broken up on September 2, with a joint statement on Instagram.

“We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways,” the post read.

“We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia,” it continued.

“We can’t thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer.

“We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends.”

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, domestic or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.