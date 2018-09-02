STOP IT: Love Island's Erin Barnett and Eden Dally have broken up.

‘Tis the season for reality television break ups, right? If you didn’t quite believe it to be so, we have some news that just might convince you.

Erin Barnett and Eden Dally are no longer together after their three month relationship that blossomed on Channel Nine’s reality dating show, Love Island.

Though the show is called LOVE Island, their love is apparently no more, as evident via their Instagram posts announcing the news.

“We wanted to share with you, that after much deliberation, we have quietly parted ways,” the post read.

“We look back and cherish the time we have spent together, the memories we have created, in both Spain and in Australia,” it continued.

“We can’t thank each and everyone of you enough, for the support and love you have shown us, but we have to be honest within ourselves as we realise that our forever as a couple, is no longer.

“We look forward to supporting each other moving forward and remain best friends.”

Barnett and Dally placed second in the reality television show that began in May of this year, after a somewhat bumpy yet nonetheless lovable relationship.

The two had been subject to plenty of breakup rumours prior to the announcement of their split, but avid Love Island fans remained hopeful.

So, to all the fellow reality television fanatics out there, we know things are looking bleak for the future of our favourite onscreen couples.

But we are here to reassure you that… well, we have nothing to reassure you with.

Grab your popcorn and/or tissues, because this breakup season might only just be beginning.

