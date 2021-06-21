Every item our editors are picking up right now in the EOFY sales.

Just when you feel like you were hitting a good spot in your savings... another sale comes along and smashes every single one of your goals with their sweet sweet deals.

But the End Of Financial Year sales are a different breed. Because they are such good deals, that you're practically making money. (Any accountants reading this, feel free to tap out now because you know that we're in a troublesome spot.)

To offer you some guidance in navigating these delicious EOFY sales, we've asked a bunch of editors at Mamamia what they're eyeing off - or what they've already purchased - so you can have a snoop.

Clare Stephens, Editor-in-Chief of Mamamia, seeking: A coat.

If you follow Clare on TikTok (and if you don't, you really should, right this second), then you'll know that she's been on a desperate hunt for a winter coat that doesn't swamp her tiny frame.

Seeing as she's had less luck on her recent shopping trips, we've found her some EOFY steals online that may just fit the bill.

1. A-Line Parka, down from $159.95 to $119.95, from Seed.

2. Avery Teddy Jacket, down from $99.95 to $69.95, from Decjuba.

Lily Allsep, Audience Development Manager at Mamamia, seeking: A robot vacuum.

Anyone else added one of these to their basket in the past and then failed to proceed to checkout because these genius devices are just seriously expensive? Well, Lily has. Multiple times.

But now with EOFY sales offering up amazing tech discounts, these are Lily's top three picks:

1. Bissell CleanView Connect Robotic Vacuum, $399 from Harvey Norman.

2. Roborock S6 MaxV Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $1019 from Harvey Norman.

3. IROBOT Roomba E5 wi-fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $798 from Bing Lee.

Emma Gillman, Editorial Assistant at Mamamia, has already nabbed: A Koala couch.

A few weeks ago Emma got her hands on the most gorgeous cushy sofa bed from Koala. Living in a share house, having a couch that folds out to be queen-sized has been such a game changer for her. Plus, the colour is super cute and has completed the living room perfectly.

1. Cushy Sofa Bed Queen in gum leaf green, down from $1,600 to $1,440, from Koala.

Katie Stow, Evening Editor of Mamamia, seeking: A buzzy new vibrator.

"Despite being the resident sex editor (and therefore being sent a lot of sex toys to work), I still love a good sex toy sale - and it simply doesn't get better than a Lovehoney sale. This year I'm adding this wand to my basket."

1. Lovehoney Powerful Rechargeable Silicone Wand Vibrator, down from $129.95 to $64.97 from Lovehoney.

Tamara Davis, Head of Lifestyle at Mamamia, seeking: New wardrobe additions.

Tam is known for her stylish ways, so it comes as no surprise that the two items she has her eye on for EOFY sale shopping are damn beautiful.

The first is a classic necklace from The Iconic. "I love the vintage feel of this snake chain necklace, it's a style I know I can wear every day with any outfit. I've been eyeing this one off and reckon it's time to pull the trigger!" says Tam.

Plus, she can pair this item with the trousers she's added to her basket: "I am really, really vibing slouchy trousers right now, and this cream pair from Dissh has been taking up brain space for weeks now, completing all my imaginary outfits. And it's a steal for $55 bucks, really!"

1. Reliquia Jewellery Halley Necklace, $149 from The Iconic.

2. Melody Cream Pant, down from $89.99 to $55 from Dissh.

Madeleine Balkwell, Senior Content Executive at Mamamia, seeking: A Dyson Airwrap.

Madeleine has been seeking effortless curls for yonks, but was finding it hard to justify the $800 price tag... However in the EOFY sale, Dyson are offering a complimentary gift, meaning she can get her paws on a $90 brush designed for curl management. Oooft!

1. Dyson Airwrap, $799 from Dyson.

Maddie Rodgers, Partner Integration Executive at Mamamia, seeking: New sheets.

Maddie plainly states, "a Bed Threads bundle is top of my list," and rightly so - they are v. cute! She has her eye on sheets in rosewater, petrol and tumeric shades.

...Also, if you join MPLUS as a member, then you get even more extra dollars off Bed Threads. Just saying.

1. Drift 100% Flax Linen Queen Sheet Set, $280 (plus 15 per cent off for EOFY) from Bed Threads.

2. Rosewater 100% Flax Linen Queen Sheet Set, $270 (plus 15 per cent off for EOFY) from Bed Threads.

Katie Stow, Evening Editor of Mamamia, seeking: A baller home office chair.

"I have been eyeing up this Koala desk chair for my home office since it launched, cos it’s SO CUTE and looks super comfy. Though it's still a big chunk of money, for the amount of hours I'm working from home, it certainly feels worth it!"

1. Virtue Office Chair, $290 from Koala.

Eleanor Katelaris, Audience Development Executive at Mamamia, already nabbed: A cookbook stand.

"I bought this cookbook stand after seeing the ever-stylish Kee Reece from Mamamia posting about it on her Instagram Stories. It's an easy and luxe way to make your kitchen look more sophisticated than it is, and also saves me using my greasy fingers to scroll recipes on my phone. It also means I use my beautiful cookbooks more as they're always on display!"

1. Davis & Waddell Acacia Wood Cookbook Recipe Book Holder, $41.95 from Amazon.

2. Ottolenghi SIMPLE Cookbook, down from $55 to $35.25 from Booktopia.

Erin Docherty, Senior Beauty Writer at Mamamia, seeking: A fetching blazer.

Erin says, "this has been on my Iconic wish list for absolutely ages. I love this forest green kinda colour," and TBH so do we.

1. Atmos & Here Noele Blazer, $119.99 from The Iconic.

