Mamamia
Read
LISTEN
WATCH
News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer
Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal
Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally
Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion
Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup
Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples
Podcasts
Videos
Newsletters
Events
Competitions
About Mamamia
Search
{{category}}
{{{title}}}
{{author}}
{{date}}
celebrity
"It was something to be ashamed of." Gogglebox's Yvie Jones has spoken about her eating disorder.
Chelsea McLaughlin
celebrity
From 1914 to 2019: Just the best royal family Christmas cards from over the years.
Jessica Wang
celebrity
The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
A new seating plan and awkward silences: Mamamia recaps the royals' uncomfortable Christmas lunch.
Chelsea McLaughlin
celebrity
The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
From 1992 to 2019: Just the best Kardashian Christmas cards from over the years.
Billi Fitzsimons
celebrity
After listening to a clip from Marriage Story, Adam Driver suddenly walked out of an interview.
Jessica Staveley
celebrity
"My situation is quite amazing." Kate Hudson on raising three children with three different dads.
Bella Fowler
celebrity
Kate "shrugging off" William and 3 more awkward moments from A Berry Royal Christmas.
celebrity
The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
An untelevised event in the early summer: What we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding.
celebrity
The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
Excuse me, I just have to talk about Adam Driver for five minutes.
celebrity
The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
8 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms: Just 10 photos of YouTuber Jeffree Star's $21 million mega-mansion.
celebrity
Colin Firth and wife Livia Giuggioli have sadly split after 22 years of marriage.
celebrity
Taylor Swift was awarded 'Woman of the Decade'. These are the 3 best bits from her speech.
celebrity
The Spill: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
A Christmas card and a mystery love bite: Everything we know about the Kardashians' feud.
celebrity
Lleyton and Bec Hewitt's kids aren't babies anymore. They're all grown up.
celebrity
Brightening masks and all the highlighter: Every beauty product Kate Ritchie uses on her face.
celebrity
The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
A near-death experience, the military and a 'secret' son: The peculiar life of Adam Driver.
celebrity
From Chris Hemsworth to Hamish Blake: All the best celebrity Christmas trees in the one place.
celebrity
After a night out in 2012, Sarah Roza came home to find 1 of her 4 stalkers waiting for her.
celebrity
The Spill: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
On Monday night, we watched Em Rusciano talk about thrush on primetime TV. More of that, please.
ADVERTISEMENT
Reality Stars
celebrity
The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.
celebrity
The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.
reality tv
Three months ago, we were laughing at these women on TV. Then the cameras stopped rolling.
reality tv
How to watch the new season of Love Island UK in Australia, your new reality TV obsession.
celebrity
Celeb in 5: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.
reality tv
"She's a master manipulator." Bachelor in Paradise's Rachael Gouvignon on Alex Nation.
reality tv
The bizarre Instagram fight unfolding between Bachelor in Paradise's Davey and Leah Costa.
reality tv
MAFS' Jessika has shared the cosmetic procedures she had before and after the show.
celebrity
Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.
reality tv
Here's 8 wild predictions for who will get together on Bachelor in Paradise.
reality tv
Following the Married at First Sight reunion, Dan dumped Jessika.
beauty
The supermarket tanning foam Sophie Tieman says won't go patchy on your knees and elbows.
celebrity
"Why are you lying?" Khloe Kardashian reacts to Jordyn Woods' tell-all interview.
reality tv
Dean Wells thinks MAFS villain Ines is a victim of sneaky editing and, of course he does.
celebrity
Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.
reality tv
Oh. A bunch of major MAFS spoilers that have just been leaked.
reality tv
Erin and Bryce met on Married at First Sight. Three years later, they're still together.
reality tv
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The most memorable stars of Married At First Sight.
celebrity
Celeb in 5: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.
reality tv
What we know about the "intense feud" between Married at First Sight's Martha and Cyrell.
kids
After being caught trolling her husband, influencer Clemmie Hooper has quietly disappeared.
Billi Fitzsimons
news
Perth bloggers Jolie and Mark were on the trip of a lifetime. They're now in Iranian prison.
Belinda Jepsen
celebrity
10 shiny photos you’ll see on my Instagram. And the raw, unfiltered story behind them.
Tully Smyth
weddings
An influencer shared her extravagant 'surprise' engagement to her followers. It was all staged.
Bella Fowler
beauty
11 days after it consumed our lives, the James Charles/Tati Westbrook feud is finally over.
Billi FitzSimons
beauty
Hold up. A series of screenshots from the James Charles/Tati Westbrook saga have emerged.
Bella Fowler
beauty
Everything you need to know about Tati Westbrook, the woman who 'cancelled' James Charles.
Chelsea McLaughlin
celebrity
'On Saturday night I spent hours stalking Sally's Instagram. I don't even like Sally.'
Jessie Stephens
Listen Now
new episode
The Spill
From Miley to Meghan: All The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2019
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Suggested Podcasts
From Miley to Meghan: All The Biggest Entertainment Stories Of 2019
The Spill
The Secret To Having A Happy Christmas
Mamamia Out Loud
Introducing: Overshare - Three Women. Too Much Information
Social Squad
baby
Ten children to five different mothers: Eddie Murphy's complicated family life.
Keryn Donnelly
celebrity
We really miss Sophia Grace and Rosie. Here's where they are 8 years on.
Billi FitzSimons
celebrity
A-list disciples and official merch: Inside the Church of Kanye West.
Tamara Davis
celebrity
"We found him a girl": Inside Hollywood's fake relationships, with two people who helped stage them.
Belinda Jepsen
Royals
celebrity
Kate "shrugging off" William and 3 more awkward moments from A Berry Royal Christmas.
celebrity
An untelevised event in the early summer: What we know about Princess Beatrice's wedding.
news
An engagement party cancelled and the rest of the fallout from the Prince Andrew scandal.
tv
An affair and an overdose: The truth about Princess Margaret's scenes in The Crown.
news
"Got some questions about Virginia Roberts": Prince Andrew's email to Epstein's madam.
tv
In 1970, the Queen banned a doco about the Royal Family. Here's what we know about it.
explainer
"The greatest disappearing act known to man": The hunt for Ghislaine Maxwell.
tv
Anthony Blunt was one of the royal family's most trusted employees. He was also a Soviet spy.
celebrity
From Princess to 'nun': How Prince Philip's mother became the black sheep of the royal family.
news
"I have a peculiar medical condition." The 8 strangest claims from Prince Andrew's BBC interview.
news
'I was at Pizza Express that afternoon.' Prince Andrew denies having sex with a 17-year-old.
celebrity
Model, philanthropist, aristocrat: Meet Melbourne Cup 'special guest' Lady Kitty Spencer.
celebrity
Royal rift: Inside the tumultuous relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry.
opinion
While the world turned against Meghan and Harry, we missed the real story: Prince Andrew.
celebrity
Removing Meghan and Harry’s portrait, and 5 other times the Queen was shady AF.
news
"Full of self-pitying cr*p." UK TV host's blistering attack on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, & more in News in 5.
celebrity
Harry confirms tension with William and 6 other things we learnt from the new royal documentary.
news
"Not many people have asked if I'm OK." Meghan Markle admits she's struggling behind the scenes.
news
Prince Harry claims his voicemail was illegally hacked by tabloids.
news
"My deepest fear is history repeating itself." Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sue tabloid media company, & more in news in 5.
celebrity
A fashion 'It' girl and a 'serious artist'. What each of Madonna’s six kids are doing right now.
Helen Vnuk
celebrity
The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
Private terminals & four nannies: Chrissy Teigen on what it's really like to be an A-list celebrity.
Gemma Bath
celebrity
The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
The Spill: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
Drug addiction and an attempted murder charge: The tumultuous life of Mark Wahlberg.
Billi Fitzsimons
celebrity
In 2003, Thomas Sangster and Olivia Olson starred in Love Actually. Here's what their lives look like.
Ali Moore
celebrity
The Spill: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
Poisoned drinks, sex tapes and suicide petitions: What's going on with K-pop.
Helen Vnuk
celebrity
The Spill: Friday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
A daughter he's never met and two favourite sons: Inside Owen Wilson's private family life.
Chelsea McLaughlin
celebrity
The Spill: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
Jason Derulo feels discriminated against because of his big peen, and... sir.
Clare Stephens
celebrity
The 8 royals that will be sacked if Prince Charles gets his way.
Belinda Jepsen
celebrity
The Spill: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity
celebrity
"It's brutal." Julia Morris on what I'm A Celebrity is really like behind the scenes.
Jessica Staveley
celebrity
Michael Hutchence always wanted a family. But once he had one, his life quickly spiralled.
Jessica Staveley
celebrity
Michael Hutchence and Helena Christensen were a "perfect match". Then a head injury changed him.
Ali Moore
celebrity
According to the internet, Avril Lavigne died in 2003. We unpack the ridiculous theory.
Jessica Wang
celebrity
The Spill: Monday's best entertainment and gossip news.
Mamamia Celebrity