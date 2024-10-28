'I’m a mum of 3, and here’s how I keep my kids entertained on a budget at home.'

Forget Gentle Parents, Helicopter Parents and Free-Range Parents — there are only two parenting tribes you really need to know, and of course, they exist at polar ends of a spectrum.

At the one end, we've got the Out and About Parents. You know the ones.

They're always off to pottery class, the aquarium, mini-golf, trampoline parks or some other Instagram-worthy adventure. Every weekend, they've got creative excursions lined up to keep the kids entertained. They have endless stamina (and budget) for all-day outings. They've got a shortlist of playdate spots, own a dozen annual passes (which they actually use) and their kids are pros at car naps.

And then there's the Home Parents. They go out if absolutely essential — maybe soccer class or a birthday party (as long as it doesn't disrupt nap time and isn't too far away). But let's be real, we're happiest when everyone's at home, surrounded by all their stuff.

It's possible to change over time. I used to be an Out and About Mum, but after my third child... something shifted. My bladder capacity? My budget? My patience? Whatever it was, I found myself clinging to the comforts of home. Let's be honest, parenting is hard enough without having to google where the next toilet is or wrangle an overtired child in public.

The secret to thriving as a Home Parent is finding ways to keep the kids entertained. Don't fall into the guilt trap of thinking you need to splash out on fancy toys or gadgets that only get used once. There are plenty of ways to have fun without blowing your budget.

Here are 10 budget-friendly ways to entertain the kids at home.

1. Movie nights (or afternoons)

Nothing beats a cozy movie night, except maybe a movie afternoon after a huge week of school. The Wild Robot is our family favourite right now. Available now to rent or buy, it's a feel-good movie that's perfect for families, rainy day playdates or even sleepovers.

Currently the number one holiday film in cinemas, it follows an intelligent robot named Roz who is stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. After an unfortunate (but beautifully animated) incident, Roz takes on the role of mother to an orphaned baby goose called Bright Bill (talk about a wholesome tear-jerker). To survive Roz forms unlikely friendships with the island's animals.

I originally watched The Wild Robot in the cinema and knew the kids would love it, but it's hard to get my littlest one to sit through a whole feature.

Having the option to rent or buy means we can watch it anytime — and on the go. The plot moves fast and is very funny, with plenty of new animal and robot characters to keep even the smallest kids entertained over and over again.

Plus, this way we can bring all of our own favourite (much cheaper) snacks to this screening — and most importantly, have as many bathroom breaks as we need.

2. Fashion show

This one is always a winner, with girls and boys alike — everyone is happy to put on a show.

Give the kids a theme, something fun and broad like "rainbow," "summer," or even "inside out" and let them pick their outfits accordingly. Then blast some music and let them take turns strutting their stuff while snapping photos of each other.

It's a great way to bring out their creativity — and their inner fashionistas — and you'll get plenty of cute photos for their future 18th birthday slideshow.

Image: Supplied.

3. DIY obstacle course

This one is a hit in our house, especially when the weather keeps everyone inside. All you need are household items to build your own obstacle course. Pillows, chairs, laundry baskets and toys can become part of the course.

The kids have a blast racing each other through tunnels made of cushions, jumping over teddies and crawling under makeshift bridges. It's active, fun and a great way for them to burn off energy without the germs and chaos of a soft-play centre.

4. Christmas card factory

Get ahead of the game by turning a regular afternoon of colouring into a card-making session. Set up a "elf factory" where the kids can make Christmas or birthday cards in bulk.

Think about it. Everyone LOVES handmade cards. Even cards made with the simplest supplies, like folded paper or crayons, will be adored by the elderly family members who receive them.

If you're trying to impress the kids' Gen Alpha peers add stickers, glitter and a decent card stock into the mix. It's a great way to have handmade cards on hand for future occasions — and you'll save a fortune when it comes to buying cards later.

Image: Supplied.

5. Scavenger hunt

Who knew you could transform your home into a treasure island? TikTok did.

There are so many parents doing this in a very aesthetic way but I usually write down a list of random household items they need to find (like a pink sock or a kitchen spoon) and hide a few bonus treasures around the house for extra excitement.

For older kids (and parents with more time to kill) you could increase the complexity of the hunt with cryptic clues and small rewards at the end. Think stickers, homemade certificates or a little snack.

6. Nature art

A quick trip to the backyard, park or communal flower bed is all you need to collect wild flowers and leaves to recreate this cute artwork from Early Years Resources on TikTok.

Home Parents rest assured, once you've gathered the floral supplies you can head straight back home so the kids can create their masterpieces.

7. Pizza making

Three kids means I'm constantly making food. This activity combines cooking with entertainment and it doesn't require a fancy setup. I'll give each of the kids a tortilla, tomato sauce and free reign on toppings to decorate their personal pizzas with.

After three minutes under the grill they get to enjoy their cheesy masterpieces. Plus, it's a sneaky way to get in a few veggies because the bright colours look extra pretty.

Image: Supplied.

8. DIY science experiments

If you are feeling brave, a few household ingredients can turn into a whole afternoon of learning and fun. Again, TikTok and Instagram are full of inspo like this one from The Little Potion Co on TikTok.

Or you can keep it super simple with the classic baking soda and vinegar volcano. All you need is a plastic bottle, some baking soda and vinegar. Add a little food colouring if you're dramatic like that.

9. At-home glamping

You don't need to leave the house to have a camping adventure. Set up a tent in the backyard, bring out the sleeping bags and let the kids have a mini glamping experience. Let them pack their backpacks with snacks and they'll easily spend a few hours in the great outdoors.

For rainy days or apartment living, the classic fort never gets old. Whether it's made out of couch cushions, chairs or blankets, give them a pile of stuff — they'll figure it out.

10. Cardboard box creations

If you've ever had a large cardboard box in your house, you'll know that kids see endless possibilities in it. Keep a big box next time you get a delivery. Give them some pens, a packet of stickers and let their imaginations run wild. They can turn it into a spaceship, a puppet theater or even a house for their toys. My girls spend hours decorating their new creation.

It's technically a free activity, but be warned — you'll be paying for the emotional damage when you try to recycle it. Oops.

Being a Home Parent doesn't have to mean missing out. Home parents can be fun parents.

How do you keep everyone happy and busy at home — without needing to refinance the house? Share your best tips in the comments below.

Watch The Wild Robot at home, available to rent or buy.

Feature Image: Supplied.