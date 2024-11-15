It's never too early to be doing these 3 things with your kids.

When it comes to taking young kids outside the comforts of home, I've found that you can almost always find a good reason to say "no". Whether it's due to a nap time, avoiding public meltdowns or a tricky travel situation, saying "no" certainly feels like the less risky option.

After undertaking many risk-versus-benefit analyses as a parent of three young kids, I've realised that the real risk is missing out on enjoying the things we love to do with our kids, for fear that it's too early and, as a result, too difficult.

However, with the right plans and a healthy dose of bravery, saying "yes" can be more rewarding, and achievable, than you might think.

Here are three things that I believe are never too early to be doing with your kids.

Live concerts.

If your kids are anything like mine, most of their music comes from the car speakers, so immersing them in a live experience and having songs being performed before their very eyes is extra special.

It might be hard to imagine your energetic kid sitting still at a concert, but what if it featured their favourite Disney songs, performed live by world-class theatre singers, with the full power of an orchestra in one of Sydney's most iconic venues, while animated films are played on the big screen?

For families with children aged three and over, Sydney Symphony Orchestra's Disney in Concert is an experience you won't want to miss. Coming to the Sydney Opera House in March 2025, with tickets on sale now (but selling fast), families have the opportunity to introduce their kids to the joy of live music in an exciting and engaging way.

The best part? This world premiere concert is packed with fun and nostalgia for everyone, so adults and lifelong Disney fans would enjoy it with or without the kids.

Without giving too much away — the concert features a line-up of newer movies your kids (and secretly you) love, such as Frozen, Frozen 2 and Moana, as well as the old classics you're sure to remember from your own childhood, like The Little Mermaid, Hercules and The Lion King.

Exposing kids to live music from a young age has many benefits, but the most impactful is seeing them engage directly with the music — watching who's performing and how it comes together. It's a multi-sensory live experience that is best shared together.

Library memberships and storytime.

Image: Supplied.

My eldest was only five weeks old when I signed her up for her first library card. Truth be told, I felt somewhat silly as I stared down at her, fast asleep in the pram while giving her details to the very enthusiastic librarian who assured me, "you're never too young to enjoy books".

It became a regular part of our routine in those early months. I would walk her down to the library in the pram, she would fall asleep, I would borrow some books and then lay on the floor with her, gazing up at the pictures and telling her stories.

Over the years, the library has had so much to offer us, but it can be such an underappreciated resource. Instead of having a huge collection of books with a handful of favourites on high rotation, we borrow books every couple of weeks and exchange them for new ones, diving into our own collection of much loved stories in between.

And while it's true that kids might love books a little too much sometimes, I promise you won't be the only one returning a book with a bit of sticky tape and an apology, despite your best efforts.

Most local libraries offer free regular storytime sessions for kids, along with special events during the term and school holidays to entertain your little ones. What I love most about these sessions is that they foster a love of books and give both kids and parents a much-needed break from screens and noisy toys.

On days when I'm overstimulated and everyone needs to get out of the house, it's the perfect place to enjoy some (relative) peace and quiet. Even if I sound like a broken record saying, "shh!".

Camping trips or holidays abroad.

It may sound ridiculous, but I was swimming in a dark cave in a Vietnamese jungle six years ago when the reality suddenly hit me that the biggest barrier to travelling with kids is a parent's mindset. Perhaps closely followed by budget.

Surrounded by the echoing laughs of a travelling family and their young boys, I realised that whether it's a coastal camping trip or a cultural experience in Southeast Asia, it's never too early to show your kids the world around them.

Now, I may not have been brave enough to take my three children under the age of five to Vietnam (yet!), but the family we met there regularly springs to mind when I consider the challenges of holidaying with kids.

The parents didn't have fancy gear, and they weren't hauling around bags of toys to entertain the kids. Their simple approach to getting outside and holidaying as a family was a refreshing insight into what life can look like when we dare to do scary things (like getting on a plane with a toddler).

While being out of routine and trying to meet everyone's needs in a new setting can prove to be challenging, there's nothing like having a break from the chores and busyness of everyday life — even if you return more exhausted than when you left.

And while your child may not remember all the details of your carefully planned trip, it's sure to fuel a keen interest in travel and the joy of shared experiences for years to come.

