How a little show about a teacher became this year's most delightful watch.

In episode one of English Teacher, a student's mother files a complaint against a gay teacher.

This sort of premise isn't typically the start of a wholesome comedy, but in English Teacher, my God, do they make it work.

If you haven't heard of English Teacher yet, this won't be the case for much longer. The New Yorker has already praised the show for its "satisfying mix of earnestness and irreverence" while TIME declared it "the year's best new sitcom".

Not since Abbott Elementary has a show set in school so quickly endeared itself to viewers. The first season won a 98 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with fans posting their adoration for the series across social media.

So what is this show that everyone is yapping about?

Originally airing on FX and now for us humble Aussies on Disney+, English Teacher was created by and stars Brian Jordan Alvarez. He plays Evan Marquez, a gay English teacher navigating the complexities of working at Morrison-Hensley High School in suburban Austin, Texas, all the while keeping up with his messy dating life.

Alvarez is a natural lead, he has a starkly similar look to Josh Radnor's character in How I Met Your Mother, but thankfully, he has a much more playful and likable edge to him.

The stellar cast is rounded out by an incredible Stephanie Koenig as Evan's best friend Gwen (she's a standout!), Enrico Colantoni as Principal Moretti, and Sean Patton as Coach Markie Hillridge.

Despite being a comedy (and a damn good one), the eight-episode first season doesn't shy away from tackling politics and uncomfortable topics.

As mentioned, the show begins with Evan facing scrutiny after being reported for simply kissing his boyfriend at school, a double standard that comes up throughout Evan's journey.

For a show that is targeted for family viewing, it presents a refreshing slate of diverse perspectives while avoiding LGBTIQA+ stereotypes.

Watch the trailer. Post continues after video.

At the same time, instead of being overly trite in its representation of queer perspectives, English Teacher doesn't pander to the trope that these stories need to be solely uplifting.

In one episode, drag queen superstar Trixie Mattel appears to teach a group of teen boys how to perform in drag. It's a beautiful scene (yes, of course I cried), as the boys slide on pairs of heels and put on a show for their peers.

But then there's the person who plays Trixie, Brian Firkus, who goes on to steal supplies from the school, and pockets some of the kids' phones when they're not watching.

It's a genius comedic pivot for a moment that could come across as condescending in tone — as if drag performers simply exist in a vacuum to be inspirational — which is a switch that English Teacher turns on and off with ease.

The series masterfully takes the mickey out of Gen Z's woke culture, most effectively when one of his students claims they are struggling with their self-diagnosed 'Kayla Syndrome' which she describes as asymptomatic Tourettes.

Indeed, the show has moments of genius.

Okay, it's not all perfect. There are a few missteps, one episode on gun violence felt misplaced and perhaps, a little underwritten. And while I mostly enjoy Evan, I'd hope a potential season two would show more of the other, zany characters who command a backstory.

Nonetheless, it's a damn promising start for a show that feels like a cool shower on a hot, summer's day and it will have you giggling until 2025.

You can watch English Teacher on Disney+.