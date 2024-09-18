'I've had endometriosis for 25 years. There are sides of it no one talks about.'

I would never know exactly when these symptoms would hit, or how bad they would be each month, but I was constantly on guard. Always waiting for the bad thing to happen.

This meant I had to become really good at sneaking around and lying. The one time a teacher at school found me hiding in a corner, trying desperately to pop a painkiller before the pain in my lower back started to spread down my legs, I was chastised and shamed in front of my entire class.

If I asked to be sent home, I was either lying or being dramatic.

I'd be lucky if my period hit on a weekend. Most of the time, you could find me hiding in a bathroom stall trying not to pass out, begging friends to sit with me on the bus until I could get home safely, or explaining to the boss at my casual after-school job that I couldn't come in again because I was unwell.

Later, as a young adult, my parents would have to scour the on-campus bathrooms at uni to find me, pick me up (quite literally) and drive me home.

Pain doesn't care if it's a school day, a work day, your birthday or even Christmas Day. It arrives when it arrives, and it's up to you to deal with it.

Despite having spoken to my doctors at length for years about the incredible pain I was experiencing each month, and all the days I was losing to lying in bed curled in a ball with a bucket next to my pillow, I was told it was nothing to worry about.