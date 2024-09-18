'I've had endometriosis for 25 years. There are sides of it no one talks about.'

A sedative, a Dolly magazine and two days off school. This was the period-survival kit my mum was prescribed by her male doctor each month growing up. Mine wasn't that far off. Replace the sedative with a handful of painkillers and you'd never know we were talking about two different people — decades apart.
Ever since I can remember, each period I've ever had has been punctuated by days of nausea, intense pain, upset stomachs, bloating, foot cramps, vomiting, hot flushes and occasional fainting spells.