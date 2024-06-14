'I'm Mamamia's lifestyle writer and this is what I'm picking up in the EOFY sales.'

In case you haven't noticed from all the sales that are currently taking place, the end of financial year is approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about how you're going to spend your tax return.
I for one have created a list of things to purchase, from clothes to big-ticket items like a Dyson vacuum which I've been desperate for since I discovered I shed more hair than my cat.
Unlike other major shopping events like Boxing Day and Black Friday, EOFY sales don't have a specific start and end date, which means a ton of retailers have already kicked off their sales.
It's a great time to pick up something you've had your eye on whether that's a new pair of flared leggings to add to your winter wardrobe or a pair of boots that will compliment any outfit this season.
But if you're unsure of what to buy, take a look at what I'm planning on purchasing below. Then see the full list of sales towards the end.
Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System - Malibu Pink, was $399.99, now $349.99.
MESHKI Oversized Blazer, was $149, now $89.
Aya Juni Tote Bag, was $59.99, now $34.99.
Koala Virtue Office Chair, was $450, now $382.50.
AERE Jersey Panelled Skirt Midi Dress, was $140, now $98.
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum, was $1,449, now $996.
Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, was $125, now $93.75.
Country Road Organically Grown Cotton Cashmere T-Shirt, was $139, now $79.95.
Vittoria Coffee Piccolo Black Coffee Capsule Machine, was $130, now $99.
Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder, was $59, now $52.
The full list of all the best deals and brands taking part in the EOFY sales.
- THE ICONIC - up to 60 per cent off selected products.
- Stylerunner - up to 50 per cent off selected products.
- Cotton On - up to 50 per cent off original pieces.
- Net-a-Porter - up to 50 per cent off on selected products.
- The Outnet - take an extra 20 per cent off select pieces using the code EXTRA20.
- New Balance - take a further 20 per cent off clearance styles.
- Sephora - between 15-60 per cent off selected products.
- Shaver Shop - up to 70 per cent off selected products.
- Dyson - save up to $550 on selected items.
- Shark - up to 56 per cent off.
- Alana Maria Jewellery - up to 40 per cent off selected pieces including solid gold and bespoke range.
- American Tourister - 40 per cent off all suitcases.
- Argent Sliversmith - up to 40 per cent off selected styles including one-off pieces.
- Freezeframe - 30 to 50 per cent off sale.
- MESHKI - up to 60 per cent off selected styles
- Samsonite - up to 40 per cent off selected styles.
- Vans - up to 25 per cent selected products.
- Zulu & Zephyr - up to 65 per cent off sale.
- Will & Co - up to 25 per cent off specialty coffee.
- Vittoria Coffee - 20 per cent off storewide.
- Aerre - up to 30 per cent off and free shipping.
- BondiBoost - 25 per cent off sitewide.
- Bangn Body - 25 per cent off sitewide plus free gifts using code EOFY25.
- Boost Lab - up to 40 per cent off.
- Epzen - 30 per cent off sitewide plus a GWP.
- Esmi - 30 per cent off sitewide plus a free XL Cleanser on purchases over $149.
- Naked Sundays - up to 30 per cent off sitewide.
- Murad - 25 per cent off selected items.
- People Haircare - 25 per cent off sitewide.
- SWIISH - 20 per cent off storewide plus a mystery gift with orders over $99. Use code EOFY20.
- Smooch Body - 20 per cent off sitewide using code SMOOCHBIRTHDAY.
- Chouchou Intimates - up to 60 per cent off selected items.
- Nat'v Basics - up to 40 per cent off using code HSC30.
- Vestirsi - up to 50 per cent off.
- No.22 Home - up to 50 per cent off selected items.
- Arms Of Eve - 20 per cent off sitewide excluding stacks and bundles.
- Champion - take a further 40 per cent off markdowns.
- Forty Winks - up to 50 per cent off plus an extra 10 per cent off.
- Ugg Express - up to 80 per cent off all clearance styles.
- BONDI BORN - up to 70 per cent off past season swim and ready-to-wear.
- Dr Naomi Skin - 20 per cent off all skincare and $100 off all tech devices.
- The Fable - 40 per cent off storewide.
- LEO LIN - up to 50 per cent off.
- AJE - take a further 20 per cent off sale items.
- Nine West - 30 per cent off full price items and an extra 50 per cent off sale items.
- Dune London - 30 per cent off full price items and an extra 50 per cent off sale items.
- Bondi Sands - 30 per cent off sitewide.
- Sussan - up to 60 per cent off and buy two sale items and get 30 per cent off.
- PUMA - up to 40 per cent off outlet.
- Kathmandu - up to 50 per cent off selected styles.
