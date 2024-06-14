'I'm Mamamia's lifestyle writer and this is what I'm picking up in the EOFY sales.'

In case you haven't noticed from all the sales that are currently taking place, the end of financial year is approaching, which means it's time to start thinking about how you're going to spend your tax return.

I for one have created a list of things to purchase, from clothes to big-ticket items like a Dyson vacuum which I've been desperate for since I discovered I shed more hair than my cat.

Unlike other major shopping events like Boxing Day and Black Friday, EOFY sales don't have a specific start and end date, which means a ton of retailers have already kicked off their sales.

It's a great time to pick up something you've had your eye on whether that's a new pair of flared leggings to add to your winter wardrobe or a pair of boots that will compliment any outfit this season.

But if you're unsure of what to buy, take a look at what I'm planning on purchasing below. Then see the full list of sales towards the end.

Image: Shark.

MESHKI Oversized Blazer, was $149, now $89.

Image: MESHKI.

Aya Juni Tote Bag, was $59.99, now $34.99.

Image: Strand.

Koala Virtue Office Chair, was $450, now $382.50.

Image: Koala.

AERE Jersey Panelled Skirt Midi Dress, was $140, now $98.

Image: AERE, The Iconic.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute Vacuum, was $1,449, now $996.

Image: Dyson.

Murad Hydro-Dynamic Ultimate Moisture, was $125, now $93.75.

Image: Murad.

Country Road Organically Grown Cotton Cashmere T-Shirt, was $139, now $79.95.

Image: Country Road.

Vittoria Coffee Piccolo Black Coffee Capsule Machine, was $130, now $99.

Image: Vittoria Coffee.

Huda Beauty Easy Bake Loose Powder, was $59, now $52.

Image: Huda Beauty, Adore Beauty.

The full list of all the best deals and brands taking part in the EOFY sales.

