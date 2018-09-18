Every single winner from the 2018 Emmy Awards, and where you can watch the winning shows.

Grab your swords and giant turkey drumsticks.

It seems Game of Thrones has once again dominated this year’s Emmy Awards.

The HBO series won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series. And Peter Dinklage took out the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. (You can catch up up on all the past seasons on Foxtel On Demand).

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel won the Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series. The British comedy series also took out the awards for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series.

The series is available to stream in Australia via Amazon Prime Video.

Regina King won the Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for her role in Seven Seconds, while Bill Hader took out the Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for his role in Barry.

After 40 years in the industry, Henry Winkler (The Fonz) finally won an Emmy. The 72-year-old won the Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Barry.

The Crown’s Claire Foy took out Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Here are all the winners and nominees:

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Winner)

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones (Winner)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Winner)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar

Jesse Plemons, Black Mirror: USS Callister

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds (Winner)

Sarah Paulson, America Horror Story: Cult

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry (Winner)

William H. Macy, Shameless

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Henry Winkler, Barry (Winner)

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamala Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (winner)

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Winner)

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (Winner)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Ed Harris, Westworld

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (Winner)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown (Winner)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld (Winner)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

Penélope Cruz as Donatella Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light as Marilyn Miglin on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter as Beverly Hope on American Horror Story: Cult

Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes McNue on Godless (Winner)

Letitia Wright as Nish on Black Mirror: Black Museum

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin on Godless (Winner)

Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas Iscariot on Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert

John Leguizamo as Jacob Vazquez on Waco

Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Édgar Ramírez as Gianni Versace on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg as Richard Clarke on The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock as Jeffrey Trail on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Winner)

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live (Winner)

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Winner)

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Limited Series

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (Winner)

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Fixer Upper

Lip Sync Battle

Queer Eye (Winner)

Shark Tank

Who Do You Think You Are?

Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

Naked and Afraid

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell (Winner)

Host for Reality/Reality Competition Program

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race (Winner)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (Winner)

Atlanta, written by Donald Glover

Atlanta, written by Stefani Robinson

Barry, written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader

Barry, written by Liz Sarnoff

Silicon Valley, written by Alec Berg

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Atlanta, Donald Glover

Atlanta, Hiro Murai

Barry, Bill Hader,

The Big Bang Theory, Mark Cendrowski,

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, Amy Sherman-Palladino (Winner)

Silicon Valley, Mike Judge

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

The Crown, Stephen Daldry (Winner)

Game Of Thrones, Alan Taylor

Game Of Thrones, Jeremy Podeswa,

The Handmaid’s Tale, Kari Skogland,

Ozark, Jason Bateman,

Ozark, Daniel Sackheim

Stranger Things, The Duffer Brothers

Outstanding Directing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Dramatic Special

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Ryan Murphy (Winner)

Godless, Scott Frank

Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert, David Leveaux, Alex Rudzinski

The Looming Tower, Craig Zisk

Paterno, Barry Levinson

Patrick Melrose, Edward Berger

Twin Peaks, David Lynch

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, Andre Allen

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Paul Pennolino

The Late Late Show With James Corden, Tim Mancinelli

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jim Hoskinson

Portlandia, Carrie Brownstein

Saturday Night Live, Don Roy King

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

Dave Chappelle, Stan Lathan

Jerry Seinfeld: Jerry Before Seinfeld, Michael Bonfiglio

The Oscars, Glenn Weiss (Winner)

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget For The Rest Of Your Life, Marcus Raboy

Super Bowl LII Halftime Show Starring Justin Timberlake, Hamish Hamilton

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

The Americans, Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg (Winner)

The Crown, Peter Morgan

Game of Thrones, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss

The Handmaid’s Tale, Bruce Miller

Killing Eve, Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: The Great American* Puerto Rico, written by Samantha Bee, Pat Cassels, Mike Drucker, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Miles Kahn and Nicole Silverberg

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City, written by John Mulaney (Winner)

Michelle Wolf: Nice Lady, written by Michelle Wolf

Patton Oswalt: Annihilation, written by Patton Oswalt

Steve Martin & Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, written by Steve Martin and Martin Short

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

American Vandal, written by Kevin McManus and Matthew McManus

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, written by Tom Rob Smith

Black Mirror: USS Callister, written by William Bridges and Charlie Brooker (Winner)

Godless, written by Scott Frank

Patrick Melrose, written by David Nicholls

Twin Peaks, written by Mark Frost and David Lynch