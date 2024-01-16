Every single look from the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Finally, after setbacks and hurdles, the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards is here. Why 2023 I hear you ask? Well, if you think back to Hollywood's climate last year, you would remember that SAG-AFTRA members went on strike to demand fair pay.

They won their case, but it did cause the Emmy Awards to be delayed along with the premiere of several shows - not that we're complaining because everyone deserves to be fairly compensated for their work.

Watch: Top 5 Award Show Fails. Post continues below.

Today, actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will host television's night of nights. Nominations for the annual awards show were announced in July last year, and leading the pack is HBO's Succession, with 14 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series - an award it has already won twice before.

The show's frontrunners, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong will all go head to head for the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series category, making it the most actors to ever be nominated from the same show for this award.

Similarly, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård are all nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor, an award Macfadyen has taken home before.

Sarah Snook is up for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series, while J Smith-Cameron is in the running for Supporting Actress.

Including technical categories, Succession picked up a total of 27 nominations, with The Last of Us and The White Lotus following closely behind with 23 and 24 nominations each.

While we cannot wait to see who wins in each category, what we're looking forward to the most is the red carpet, where the celebs show off their finest garb before making their way to their seat.

This year, the stars pulled out all the stops, which makes sense since they had an extra four months to prepare.

So, without further ado, here are all the best looks from the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jessica Chastain.

Image: Getty.

Selena Gomez.

Image: Getty.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Image: Getty.

Jenna Ortega.

Image: Getty.

Sarah Snook.

Image: Getty.

Jeremy Allen White.

Image: Getty.

Elizabeth Debicki.

Image: Getty.

Taraji P. Henson.

Image: Getty.

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston.

Image: Getty.

Theo James.

Image: Getty.

Kirsten Dunst.

Image: Getty.

Suki Waterhouse.

Image: Getty.

Jennifer Coolidge.

Image: Getty.

Bella Ramsey.

Image: Getty.

Juno Temple.

Image: Getty.

Ellen Pompeo.

Image: Getty.

Katherine Heigl.

Image: Getty.

Issa Rae.

Image: Getty.

Donald Glover.

Image: Getty.

Ariana DeBose.

Image: Getty.

Ali Wong.

Image: Getty.

Aubrey Plaza.

Image: Getty.

Meghann Fahy.

Image: Getty.

Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al Yankovic.

Image: Getty.

Amy Poehler.

Image: Getty.

Rachel Brosnahan.

Image: Getty.

Hannah Waddingham.

Image: Getty.

Kathryn Hahn.

Image: Getty.

Danny DeVito.

Image: Getty.

Joan Collins.

Image: Getty.

Simona Tabasco.

Image: Getty.

Charlie Puth.

Image: Getty.

Claire Danes.

Image: Getty.

Ayo Edebiri.

Image: Getty.

Camila Morrone.

Image: Getty.

Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley.

Image: Getty.

Quinta Brunson.

Image: Getty.

Laverne Cox.

Image: Getty.

J. Smith-Cameron.

Image: Getty.

Christina Ricci.

Image: Getty.

Niecy Nash-Betts.

Image: Getty.

Brian Cox.

Image: Getty.

Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton.

Image: Getty.

Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen.

Image: Getty.

Tracee Ellis Ross.

Image: Getty.

Lizzy Caplan.

Image: Getty.

Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Image: Getty.

Dionne Harmon.

Image: Getty.

Annaleigh Ashford.

Image: Getty.

Sophie Thatcher.

Image: Getty.

Joy Sunday.

Image: Getty.

Samantha Hanratty.

Image: Getty.

Adam DiMarco.

Image: Getty.

Charmaine De Grate.

Image: Getty.

Padma Lakshmi.

Image: Getty.

Courtney Eaton.

Image: Getty.

Pratima Mani.

Image: Getty.

Dulcé Sloan.

Image: Getty.

Sophie Nélisse.

Image: Getty.

Jenna Lyons.

Image: Getty.

Karsen Liotta.

Image: Getty.

Emily Hampshire.

Image: Getty.

Dominique Fishback.

Image: Getty.

Janelle James.

Image: Getty.

Gail Simmons.

Image: Getty.

Tyler James Williams.

Image: Getty.

Feature Image: Getty.

Stream it live on Binge.