Emma Stone appeared on a red carpet when fans noticed something suspicious.

In more fresh and fun ridiculous news today, it seems Emma Stone has been making headlines thanks to a rather suspicious moment on a red carpet.

Grab your trench coats, because the internet detectives are at it again.

Stone was attending the New York Film Festival to support a film she recently produced, A Real Pain, when something strange happened.

Stone was seen fixing her hair, as you do on a red carpet, but the internet sleuths noticed the way in which she was adjusting her hair made it seem an awful lot like she was wearing… a wig? Like… she lifted it off her head to show her friend, before giggling and running away.

That's right. The internet is convinced that Emma Stone is bald. That's the story.

"Emma Stone (BALD)," one fan account wrote to identify the actress at the NYFF. And I actually can't stop laughing.

Watch: Emma Stone adjusts her wig. Important content continues below.

If it's true, I love that for her. Am I the only one who has always wanted the bone structure and features to pull off a bald head? And Stone certainly ticks that box.

How did the internet sleuths get here?

Recent images emerged of Stone out and about in London wearing a suspiciously small beanie (one that fans and apparent 'hair experts' online have deemed too small to fit all her hair). Followed up with her wig adjustments at NYFF, and the internet believes it's cracked the case.

Amid the huge allegations of hair shaving, theories as to' why' have already been circulating. The most likely reason that fans have identified? Stone shaved her head for a movie role.

Her upcoming film Bulgonia, has been filming this past year and is an adaptation of a 2003 South Korean sci-fi film called Save the Green Planet.

Here's the real point though: based on the original film, the character Stone will play is a powerful pharmaceutical executive who is also bald. Coincidence? I think not.

Emma Stone attends "A Real Pain" Premiere during the 62nd New York Film Festival. Image: Getty

The film is directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, who Stone has previously worked with on Poor Things and Kinds of Kindness.

A shaved head and another collab with Yorgos? This screams Academy Award for our girl.

Stone is no stranger to a dramatic hair change for a role, including going dark brown for Poor Things and platinum blonde for Gwen Stacy in 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man (which surprisingly, is closer to her natural colour than the red we have grown accustomed to seeing her with).

I personally love a flashy hairstyle change, and if Stone has committed to shaving her head we're hoping to see her debut the stylish new look in an upcoming red carpet or event.

Yorgos Lanthimos, Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons attend the UK Special Screening of Searchlight Pictures' "Kinds of Kindness". Image: Getty

Bulgonia is currently set to be released in November 2025, so until then, the jury is still out on what's happening on top of her head.

Watch Emma Stone speaking about A Real Pain at NYFF 2024.

Feature image: Getty.