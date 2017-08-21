SUGAR HIT: Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield back together?

Sometimes, you want to read an in-depth political analysis and ponder life’s greatest conundrums.

This is not one of those times.

It’s Monday, dear readers, so let us enjoy a wrap-up of all the best celebrity news around the world so we don’t have to think about the words “nuclear” or “war” for just a little bit.

We need a break from the chaos. And maybe a Gatorade.

Please and thank you.

Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield a new couple (again)?

Yes. Well, maybe. We're not quite sure.

If you ask the experts, Emma has been spending plenty of time in Andrew's home town of London in between stints of filming an upcoming series for Netflix, called Maniac, in New York.

The Sun reports the couple, who split in 2015 after four years together, are seeing where things go.

“Andrew’s feelings for Emma never softened and now they are growing close once again," a source said of the 28-year-old's attendance at her ex's stage show, Angels In America.

"She has seen the show several times and always goes backstage afterwards to see him."

So, is it a sure thing that they're back together? Hell no. It's very possible the pair crossed paths by coincidence, or are "just good friends", or that Emma really wanted to see Big Ben just one more time before it stopped operating.

But that's far more boring. So let's hope it's Option A.

Leonardo DiCaprio is on holiday with a woman who isn’t 23

This just in: Male actor, 42, lounges by pool with a woman close to his own age. (!!!!!!)

Believe it, readers. Our beloved Leo, bless his womanising heart, has spent some quality time with his best friend Kate Winslet, 41, in St Tropez this week. On a millennial woman detox, I presume. He has been snapped on his phone quite a bit, which obviously means he was texting 23-year-olds but STILL. Still.

It's a step forward.

This comes after he was seen canoodling a 23-year-old model by the name of Lorena Rae a week ago.

... baby steps, you guys. Baby steps.

Mariah Carey’s former choreographer has some feelings about her new moves

Poor Mariah Carey has learned a tough reality that many employers face: sometimes, people will leave your company. And when they do, they will talk a whole lotta crap about the amazing opportunities you gave them.

Especially the employees you 'let go'.

The 47-year-old's former choreographer and creative director of four years, Anthony Burrell, was fired after the singer's 2016 New Years Eve show. And, well, he's now criticising Mariah's dancing.

Because back stabbing is fun, apparently!

"It's just typical Mariah," Burrell told Complex. "Mariah is clear: When she doesn't wanna do something, she doesn't do it. She's performing with lacklustre and no f***s given, and it's taking away her star.

"She’s back to where she was before. It's not like she's never looked this bad before; I just stepped her game up," he said, oh so very modestly.

Matt LeBlanc was almost cast in Modern Family

Uh, yes. Quite the curveball here.

It turns out producers of the hit American show were considering casting the Friends star as Phil Dunphy, TV's most cringeworthy dad. But speaking to USA Today, the 50-year-old said he knew, he just knew dammit, that he wasn't right for the part.

“I remember reading it thinking, ‘This is a really good script, [but] I’m not the guy for this'," the actor said.

"I’d be doing the project an injustice to take this. I know what I can do, I know what I can’t do. Plus, I’m having too much fun laying on the couch.”

Of course, the role went to actor Ty Burrell, whose awkward pieces-to-camera may forever be burned into my retinas. In a good way.

Praise be! Elisabeth Moss reveals some secrets about The Handmaid's Tale Season Two

EVERYBODY REMAIN CALM.

The best show to hit your TV/laptop/tablet/smart watch/futuristic gadget in 2017 is coming back, meaning you can stop listlessly roaming the world muttering "under his eye" and "blessed be the fruit" like a lunatic.

What's better? We officially know some information about the second season of the series that's already racked up 13 Emmy nominations.

“Well, I’ve read the outline for the first episode, and it is f*cking ridiculous," lead actress Elisabeth Moss told Entertainment Weekly.

"There is literally no way that anyone can guess what happens. You can try, but you won’t do it. It’s incredible. We’re really looking to blow people away, and we have every intention to break [the story] open and go even further in all directions. We have no intention of doing anything else than being even more balls to the wall than we were in Season One.”

Praise be indeed.

Speaking of The Handmaid's Tale, listen to The Binge discuss all the big questions after the Season One finale...