Celeb in 5: Saturday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Emma Freedman voiced her opinion. Then the vile messages ensued.

TV host Emma Freedman is no stranger to the online trolling hurricane that comes with voicing a controversial opinion.

Last year, in the midst of the Richmond nude photo scandal – where AFL player Nathan Broad distributed a naked photo of an ex – Freedman said on Channel 9’s Sports Sunday program we shouldn’t be taking our clothes off.

“My opinion on it… is don’t take your clothes off, to be honest,” Freedman said at the time.

“If you’re in a position where you think you might be put in a vulnerable position later on, for me, I wouldn’t take my clothes off.”

Now, in an interview with News Corp, Freedman said she was the subject of death threats after her comments made news.

“There were a couple of death threats and there were a couple of people who were so up in arms about something that was not meant to be — and is not — offensive in any possible way who wished that my unborn children would be born with a degenerative disease and things like that.

“You know, people are horrible if they get too riled up.”

She went on to say she felt she had “nothing” to apologise for.

“I stand by what I said, I have no issues with what I said and yes, my words were taken out of context and that happens in the media but it happens when people push it to happen,” she said.

2. Actually, Simone Holtznagel and Josh Gibson can have sex on I’m a Celebrity.





Well, who'd have thunk it? Steve Price really wants a couple of reality stars to get it on in the jungle. So much so, in fact, he is flying there to tell them where they can away from the cameras.

How... generous.

He told news.com.au he would do his best to get gossip from Josh Gibson and rumoured interest Simone Holtznagel, as he flies to the jungle for a cameo appearance on this Sunday night’s episode.

“Sexual tension and the possibility of sexual engagement has never been there, it’s always been frowned on,” Price told the news outlet about previous seasons of the show. “So I’ll have to probe that and see what I can get out of those two.

“Having been in there, I may be able to give them some advice because there’s one spot on the trail between the awful toilets and the bridge where there’s no cameras. I’m sure if they are really hot for each other they’ve found that spot already, but if they haven’t I might even tell them where it is.”

Thanks Grandpa Steve.

3. Excuse us but this may finally be the end of Ryan and Davina. That is all.





Well.

It appears Ryan and Davina might finally be over for good, if a promo for the next episode is anything to go by.

In an overly dramatic new preview for Sunday's show, Ryan announces "F**k it, I'm done!", leaving his co-stars a little speechless.

While we're not entirely sure exactly what is referencing - he could just as easily be off the food on his plate - the promo tells us the star "finally gets his revenge" on Davina after her "affair".

We'd imagine there'll be thousands of fans waiting on this one.

4. Ita Buttrose acknowledges that her Studio 10 co-host did actually throw a bunch of brussels sprouts at her last year.





Ita Buttrose has finally acknowledged the brussels sprout saga of 2017, where her co-star Denise Drysdale threw the vegetables at her at the Studio 10 Christmas party in December, igniting rumours of a feud.

Now, in an interview with Fairfax, Buttrose has said "it wasn't one sprout, it was a bowl".

"It was something that happened in quick pursuit and sometimes, as we all know, families get out of order and now that it's almost March 2018 we have left that Christmas behind us and we are looking forward to Christmas 2018," she said, adding there is "absolutely" no feud.

Buttrose also denied Drysdale lost her weekly segment on the show because of the incident.

"Denise wanted to have a less heavy schedule this year and producers wanted to accommodate her, so she will do the show every fortnight for a couple of days, which will work better for us because we will see more of her. She lives in Queensland, so it was a lot of travel."

5. Actress and model Emily Ratajkowski just got married to her boyfriend of one month.

Hey so surprise, Emily Ratajkowski went and got married to her new boyfriend Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model and Gone Girl actress posted several photos of her wedding day on Instagram, which took place on Friday. It’s believed the pair has been together for a little over a month.

As the photos on her Instagram story show, the 26-year-old and her fellow actor husband went for a 70s style retro civil ceremony at New York City Hall, complete with a few loved ones and a Pug.

The whole thing looks very low key but also completely outrageous and brilliant all at the same time.

Oh, and just quietly... Ratajkowski's wedding outfit is from Zara and costs under AU$300.

For more photos of her wedding.