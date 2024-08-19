Matt and Emma Willis have been married 16 years. Scientology almost tore them apart.

Matt and Emma Willis are one of the UK's biggest power couples, who have managed to stand the test of time.

The singer and his TV presenter wife have been unflinchingly honest about their relationship struggles, opening up on everything from Matt's drug and alcohol addictions to his brush with Scientology.

Now, as they embark on their new hosting gig for Love is Blind UK, Matt and Emma's relationship continues to inspire fans with its resilience and authenticity, proving that true love can withstand the toughest of tests.

Here's everything you need to know about their off-screen romance.

How long has Emma Willis been with Matt?

Matt and Emma Willis first met in 2004 at MTV, where Emma was working as a presenter and Matt was promoting his band, Busted, which had just released its second studio album.

Emma took the initiative to pursue Matt, ultimately getting his number, which sparked their relationship. They began dating in 2005, shortly after their initial meeting

When did Matt and Emma Willis get married?

Matt proposed to Emma in 2007 during a trip to Venice for her birthday. The couple flew to one of the most romantic cities in Europe and Matt proposed to Emma on a bridge.

The couple finally tied the knot on July 5, 2008 at Rushton Hall in Northamptonshire, after three years of dating. The wedding was featured in OK! magazine.

Emma wore a Phillipa Lepley tulle wedding dress with a thick waistband and V-neck for the ceremony. She later re-wore the same dress in 2018 when the couple renewed their vows to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary

How many children do Matt and Emma Willis have?

Matt and Emma Willis have three children together: Isabelle (15), Ace (12), and Trixie (8).

The couple keep their children largely out of the public eye and rarely share photos of them online, though Emma has posted a few pictures showing Isabelle towering over her.

Matt has cited his children as his inspiration for staying sober and working on himself as a person.

Were there problems in Matt and Emma Willis' relationship?

The couple have faced several challenges in their relationship, including Matt's addiction battles and a brief involvement with Scientology.

Matt Willis has been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, which began during Busted's heyday around 2002. His addiction intensified after the band disbanded in 2005, leading him to seek treatment. Emma stood by him throughout this difficult period, and when they eventually married in 2008, it was just a couple of days after Matt got sober.

Emma previously told The Telegraph: "I wasn’t going to leave him because he had a problem.

"I wanted to help him, but he had to help himself and I believed he would."

In 2023, Matt revealed that his brief involvement with Scientology after leaving rehab almost ended his marriage to Emma.

"I was fresh out of rehab, a bit lost in the world. I was walking down Tottenham Court Road and I got approached by a guy who asked me a few simple questions," he told The Sun.

"Before I knew it, the next week I arrived at the doors to the Scientology building. Every single day I went there. I bought different books and did different courses. I was in.

"They buddied me up with a young guy who was very, very involved. His mum and dad were part of the big leagues."

However, Matt soon began to feel that the organisation was trying to distance him from his wife, suggesting a "negative force" in his life was "draining him."

He chose to leave the church and started ignoring their persistent calls and texts.

"They were like, 'There’s someone in your life who’s actually draining you, who's a negative force, and it’s normally the person closest to you'. And it’s like, 'I think they’re trying to split my [expletive] marriage up now'.

"They were trying to force this weird opinion on me. When I look back at it, I was like, 'Are you trying to separate me from everybody else?'"

"I just never went back, stopped picking up my phone to them. But they rang me every day for a month and they drop into my texts every six months, eight months, out the blue, like, 'Hey, Matt, how are you doing?'"

Despite the challenges, Matt and Emma's relationship has grown stronger over the years.

In 2018, they renewed their vows while marking their 10th anniversary, using the same venue and inviting numerous celebrity guests.

In 2023, the couple appeared together as hosts of the Netflix series Love Is Blind UK which they found "absolutely addictive" to watch. Emma confessed that the show is "bonkers" but addictive, while Matt joked that he might have done something "silly" to ruin their chances if they had met in the iconic pods.

Overall, Matt and Emma's marriage has endured through addiction, Scientology, and other challenges, demonstrating the strength of their bond and commitment to each other.

How did Emma Willis get famous?

Emma Willis, born Emma Louise Griffiths, gained fame primarily as a television presenter in the UK. Her career began in modelling at the age of 15, working with notable brands and magazines such as GAP, Chanel, and Marie Claire.

However, her significant breakthrough came in 2002 when she joined MTV UK, where she presented shows like Total Request Live until 2005. Her popularity soared after she began hosting Big Brother's Big Mouth in 2005, leading to her role as the main presenter for Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother from 2013 to 2018.

Emma has also hosted various other popular shows, including The Voice UK, The Circle, and I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! NOW!.

In addition to her television work, she is known for her documentary series Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, where she trained as a midwife, showcasing her versatility and commitment to engaging with different aspects of life and health. Emma's ability to connect with audiences through her warm personality and genuine approach has made her a beloved figure in British entertainment.

How is Matt Willis famous?

Matt Willis is a British singer, songwriter, and musician who rose to fame as a co-founder and member of the popular boy band Busted.

The band released four studio albums and four UK number-one singles and sold over five million records worldwide. They won two BRIT awards and pioneered an era-defining pop-rock sound.

After Busted split in 2005, Willis pursued a successful solo career. He later reunited with Busted in 2015 as part of the supergroup McBusted.

As an actor, Willis has appeared in TV shows like EastEnders, The Bill, and Casualty. He won the sixth series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! in 2006.

On stage, Willis has starred in West End productions like Flashdance, Wicked, Little Shop of Horrors, and A Christmas Carol. He recently played Dr Pomatter in the UK tour of Waitress.

In 2023, Willis released a documentary for BBC One titled Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction, which explored his personal struggles with substance abuse.

