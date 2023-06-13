Meet Emma and Hayley from The Amazing Race.

Emma Watkins, the former Wiggle and Masked Singer Australia star is teaming up with her sister Hayley to win this season of The Amazing Race.

Emma said she saw this as an opportunity to not only raise money for a worthy cause but also to spend some quality time with her sister Hayley.

"This does feel like the first time we've been together since school camp, so we'll be bringing those vibes," Emma said.

Hayley said she's extremely excited to meet new people and travel to all the different countries as she hasn't really had the opportunity to do so yet.

"So for me, it’s kind of exciting to go anywhere. And definitely exciting to spend the time with my sister and laughing and having fun."

The pair are racing on behalf of the Leonie Jackson Memorial Fund. Emma explained, "which is a spinoff from Deaf Connect, and it really is about supporting and accessing information for deaf and hard-of-hearing children. It provides services and education systems for bilingual education."

The Amazing Race Australia: Celebrity Edition is coming soon to 10 and 10 Play.

