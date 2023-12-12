Eminem's daughter Hailie is all grown up and we feel about 100 years old.

We'd like to say we spend our free time on noble or otherwise worthwhile pursuits, but honestly, a good chunk of it is spent stalking celebrities through their Instagram accounts.

Which is where we found Hailie Scott, who you might remember as the adorable daughter of Eminem. You know, the one the rapper used to sing about in songs like Hailie's Song and Mockingbird.

Well, in the news that is sure to make anyone who has memories of the image above feel about 100 years old, Hailie is now 27 and well and truly grown up.

Hailie is now an influencer and very much engaged with her longtime partner, Evan McClintock on February 2023.

She's also hosting her own very own podcast, Just A Little Shady.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, has done his best to keep Hailie, along with his daughters Alaina, and Whitney (both of whom he is the guardian, but not the biological father of) out of the spotlight.

So, maybe that explains why we feel like Hailie went from eight to 27 years old overnight.

Eminem, 51, has previously spoken about how Hailie became the "driving force" for his success after her birth as he needed to ensure he was able to provide for her.

By all accounts, he and her mum Kimberly Anne Scott have done a great job of providing her with a pretty normal childhood and perspective on life. According to ET Online, Hailie was a university student and graduated from Michigan State University.

So as sweet as it would be, we probably won't see a father-daughter rap anytime soon.

Feature Image: Getty/Instagram @hailiejade.