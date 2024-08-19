'It's giving Hamburglar.' A ranking of the fashion on Emily in Paris season 4.

It's been almost two years, but Emily in Paris has finally returned to our screens for its long-awaited fourth season.

As expected, Emily Cooper — played by Lily Collins — is back to her usual hijinks: unravelling expensive marketing campaigns then swooping in to save the day. Cooking omelettes for her pregnant best friend's baby daddy. Embarrassing her boyfriend at a wedding then making him appear in one of her expensive marketing campaigns.

So far, so dramatic. We're here for it.

But what doesn't seem to have returned this season is the fashion. Can someone check in on the Emily in Paris styling team? Is everything okay?

Because season four is giving (in our best French accent), "meh".

Part of the show's charm has always been the excessive styling. Emily wearing multiple outfits an episode, decked out in designer accessories no marketing assistant could possibly afford, dashing across Paris in a riot of clashing print and colour.

The aesthetic was instantly recognisable as the work of Patricia Field, the stylist who famously served as costume designer for Sex and The City. Field was hired as a consultant on Emily in Paris by series creator Darren Star, but pulled out after season two, telling The Guardian, "I don't know Paris and Paris fashion well enough to do it."

Seeking out a Paris-based costume designer with the necessary connections, Field hired Marylin Fitoussi, who's responsible for the looks we've seen on seasons three and four.

Fitoussi earned an Emmy nomination for her work on Season three, but we can't help but feel like the show's styling peaked then.

Now, we're getting this:

A scene shot in Monet's garden could've given Emily a floral moment to rival Blake Lively's It Ends With Us press tour, but instead we got this clashing blue power suit.

Team, that is entirely too much cobalt. We know Emily likes a matchy-matchy look, but this is giving executive at a board meeting, not ingenue on her way to cause ~drama~.

Her style just isn't giving main character energy. If anything, it seems like her best friend Mindy (played by Ashley Park) is getting the best looks. And don't get us wrong - we're all for Mindy getting more airtime, but Emily's wardrobe feels lacklustre in comparison.

Thank goodness for Mindy's silly hats and the eternally stylish Sylvie, who is still delivering on effortless French glamour.

Here's our ranking of all the standout style moments so far, from tres bien to tres boring. Sorry, Emily...

1. Mindy's revenge catsuit.

Image: Netflix.

After her French partner tried to make her dress more demure, more mindful, Mindy took revenge and sold the classy dress he gifted her to the good people at Vestiaire Collective. She did so in the season's best look, this wild floral jumpsuit from designer Magda Butrym complete with furry hat.

Slay, no notes.

2. This very Euro suit.

Image: Netflix.

In case you missed it, Mindy and her band are doing Eurovision and this outfit is exactly we'd expect of the French representative. The loud Philipp Plein print. The unnecessary hat. The metallic Ganni bag. It's far too much and we want it all.

3. Monochrome in Mugler.

Image: Netflix.

Ok, again with the cobalt, but this time at least it feels cute and character-appropriate. Mindy is wearing a vintage Thierry Mugler mini dress from 1996 and maybe one too many jewelled accessories.

Emily is wearing the physical embodiment of yellow.

Meanwhile, girl, is your hair clip falling out?

4. Sylvie looking chic AF, as per.

Image: Netflix.

Ahh, like a breath of French air. Sylvie is always the best dressed person in the room. Her masked ball outfit, a spring 2023 couture look from Maison Rabih Kayrouz, is no exception.

5. Camille's comeback dress.

Image: Netflix.

Up until this point we really thought Camille's style had been benched, but she finally came through in this sculptural Kate Barton cocktail dress. It channels the edgy gallerist vibe she's been known for in previous seasons. More, please.

6. Emily's first look.

Image: Netflix.

Here's the first outfit we got from Emily in season four. And it's not bad, it's just not what we'd expect of Emily's debut. Points for the tiny Jacquemus cardigan, which is on every fashion girly's wishlist, and for keeping things sensible with a Kate Spade bag, currently on sale for $489.

7. Mindy's financially irresponsible accessories.

Image: Netflix.

Hold up, why doesn't Mindy use some of her clothing budget to pay for her band's Eurovision pyrotechnics?Isn't she a billionaire heiress? Anyway, she's paired her off-the-shoulder Zimmermann dress with an exy Ruslan Baginskiy 'Breton' hat and a coveted clutch by Shchiaparelli. Combined total: Excessive.

8. Mindy's "classy" couture dress.

Image: Screenshot; courtesy of Netflix.

When Mindy was gifted this couture outfit to wear to The French Open and mingle with the social elite, we could think of only one thing:

It's giving Marge Simpson's Chanel suit. Image: Screenshot; The Simpsons.

9. This truly unhinged print clash.

Image: Netflix.

Make it stop.

10. Emily on her way to steal your man.

Image: Netflix.

The jumpsuit is custom Nina Ricci, but all we're getting is the Hamburglar.

The second instalment of season four of Emily in Paris hits Netflix on September 14. With a Roman holiday for Emily to come, we've got our fingers crossed they're saving the top-tier looks for part two.

Feature image: Supplied/Netflix.