The French president and Mayor of Rome are fighting over Emily in Paris.

World leaders usually have important things on their agenda, but keeping Emily in Paris is now a top priority for French President Emmanuel Macron.

After Emily in Paris teased the possibility of our beloved American expat swapping Paris for Rome, Macron made his position crystal clear: "We will fight hard. And we will ask them to remain in Paris!" he told Variety.

"Emily in Paris in Rome doesn't make sense."

Macron didn't stop there, adding that the series has done wonders for France's global image.

"Emily in Paris is super positive in terms of attractiveness for the country. For my own business, it's a very good initiative."

Watch the trailer for Emily in Paris season 4 here. Article continues after video.

But despite Macron's endorsement of the show, it seems Emily has other plans.

Season five is confirmed to take the marketing maven to Italy, where she'll lead a campaign for her new client-slash-suitor, Marcello (played by Eugenio Franceschini).

While Emily's journey might see her swap berets for Vespa helmets for now, the door remains open for a potential return to Paris — especially since Macron's wife, Brigitte Macron, even made a cameo on the show.

Emmanuel Macron. Image: Getty.

Emily Cooper has once again left chaos in her wake.

It wasn't just Emily's fictional coworkers up in arms — no, this time, the drama has spilled into real-life politics.

Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, wasted no time tweeting back at Macron with, "Dear Emmanuel Macron, don't worry: Emily is doing great in Rome. And one can't control the heart: let's let her choose."

Gualtieri added in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter Roma: "Doesn't President Macron have more pressing matters to worry about?"

Snap!

Gualtieri said: "I would like to believe, at least I would like to hope, that Macron was joking, because he ought to know that a production company like Netflix does not take orders from heads of state or make decisions based on political pressure."

Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri. Image: Getty.

Imagine being a fly on the wall in those diplomatic meetings. World leaders fighting over who gets to host a fictional character? Only Emily Cooper could cause an international incident without even leaving her imaginary wardrobe.

Emily has always had a special talent for causing chaos — whether she's accidentally dating her best friend's crush or offending an entire culture with her outfits.

Now she's got the leaders of two major European cities bickering over her next move. Honestly, that's a new level of influence.

Paris vs. Rome: Berets, Vespa helmets, and inevitable Instagram disasters.

Emily in Paris has always embraced its own brand of fantasy, mixing French clichés with fashion catastrophes and questionable career choices.

So, imagining Emily in Rome feels like a natural extension of that madness. Will she trade in her iconic beret for a Vespa helmet? Will she stage a fashion shoot at the Colosseum? It's almost too easy to picture her taking selfies with a gladiator while trying (and failing) to say "Ciao" correctly.

Image: Netflix.

It doesn't matter whether Emily's wandering the streets of Paris or getting lost in Rome.

Wherever she goes, you can bet there will be some over-the-top outfits and a work crisis she'll somehow resolve by attending a party that looks like it was designed by Instagram influencers.

Why do we care so much about where Emily lands?

There's something about Emily in Paris that taps into our collective love of daydreaming.

Maybe it's the perfect excuse to escape reality by watching someone else's life spiral into romantic chaos in a glamorous city.

Whether she's wandering through the streets of Paris or Rome, Emily's journey isn't about what makes sense — it's about the adventure, the chaos, and the fact that she manages to pull off outfits most of us wouldn't dare wear outside a Pinterest board.

Image: Netflix.

And let's face it, part of the fun is watching Emily bumble her way through situations we'd all run from.

She's that friend who always seems to land on her feet—even after tripping in high heels. So, whether she's in Paris or Rome, she'll be doing it with an outfit that's somehow both fabulous and completely impractical.

While Macron and Gualtieri duke it out over where Emily belongs, Netflix is the one holding all the cards.

Will we get Emily in Paris season five, or Emily in Rome? Either way, it's a win for fans.

Whether she's in a chic Parisian café or fumbling her way through making an Italian piazza, we know Emily will serve up drama, love triangles, and some truly chaotic marketing strategies — and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Feature Image: Netflix