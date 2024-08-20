An off-screen romance and stolen engagement ring: Who the Emily in Paris cast is dating in real life.

As we binge season four of Emily in Paris, we can't help but be captivated by the messy love lives of our favourite Parisian characters. From Emily's complicated entanglements with Gabriel and Alfie to Mindy's blossoming romance with Nicolas, the show keeps us on the edge of our seats with its romantic twists and turns.

But while their on-screen relationships may be a rollercoaster of emotions, the cast's real-life romances are refreshingly wholesome. Some have even taken significant steps in their relationships, from engagements to marriages, proving that true love can be less complicated than their fictional counterparts.

As we immerse ourselves in the glamorous world of Emily in Paris, it's natural to wonder about the cast's real-life partners. Let's take a peek behind the curtain and discover the romantic realities of our beloved Emily in Paris stars.

Lily Collins (Emily)

Lily Collins, who brings the charming and sometimes chaotic Emily Cooper to life, has found her happily ever after off-screen. Collins tied the knot with director Charlie McDowell in September 2021, after a whirlwind romance that began in 2019. The couple met on the set of McDowell's film Gilded Range and have been inseparable ever since.

Their love story is as romantic as any plotline in Emily in Paris. McDowell proposed during a road trip in Mexico in 2020, with Collins sharing her joy on Instagram: "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together".

The wedding itself was a fairytale affair, with Collins donning a stunning custom Ralph Lauren design for their outdoor nuptials.

Collins’ engagement ring itself garnered significant attention, with a stunning square cut rose-diamond, laid in a delicate bezel setting. However, everything went pear-shaped when the exceptionally rare stone went missing (allegedly stolen) from a luxury Hollywood hotel.

Despite this blow, Collins has been open about her enduring happiness with McDowell, stating, "I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife". It seems that unlike Emily's complicated love life, Collins has found her perfect match in McDowell.

Ashley Park (Mindy) and Paul Forman (Nicolas)

Ashley Park, who plays Emily's best friend Mindy Chen, and Paul Forman, who portrays Nicolas de Leon, have sparked romance rumours both on and off-screen. While their characters share a romantic connection in the show, the actors were coy at first about their real-life relationship status.

In interviews, both actors praised each other's talents and spoken warmly about their on-screen chemistry. Park has described working with Forman as "effortless," while Forman has expressed admiration for Park's professionalism and talent.

Behind closed doors, romance was blossoming for the actors.

"We started in a really great friendship," Park told E! News at the Season 4 premiere. "We just loved working together and as a collaborator, I loved working with him and as a scene partner."

Their chemistry was so clear, that even their co-star Lily Collins was suspicious.

"So what happened with Lily was that she called it out first to me and I said, 'No, that's not happening.' And then when things did really blossom in a big way, I was like, 'Oh my God, I have to tell her because now I lied,'" she continued.

In December 2023, Park suffered from an illness that resulted in critical septic shock and hospitalisations.

In January 2024, Park shared a photo of herself in hospital, writing a lengthy Instagram caption thanking Forman for being "unconditionally by [her] side through all this." She included photos of Forman kissing her forehead and holding her hand as she lay in a hospital bed.

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know," she wrote. "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Lucas Bravo (Gabriel)

Lucas Bravo, who plays the charming chef Gabriel, seems to be taking a page out of his character's book when it comes to his love life - it's complicated, or rather, private. Unlike Gabriel's very public entanglements with Emily and Camille, Bravo keeps his personal life under wraps.

In a 2020 interview with Glamour, Bravo revealed his stance on dating co-stars: "I have this rule about costars. Once you step on set, it's a workplace, and I want to keep it professional". This professional approach extends to his personal life, as he's been tight-lipped about any romantic relationships.

Bravo's focus appears to be on his burgeoning career rather than public relationships.

Camille Razat (Camille)

Camille Razat, who portrays the stylish and complex Camille, is living her own romantic fairytale off-screen. The French actress is engaged to photographer Etienne Baret, proving that sometimes love is less complicated in real life than in the world of Emily in Paris.

While the exact timeline of their relationship remains a mystery, Razat first went Instagram official with Baret in 2017. Their love story reached a new chapter in December 2021 when Baret proposed. Razat shared the joyous news with her followers in a heartwarming slow-motion video, captioning it, "Blessed 💍💜 @etiennebaret Thank you to my amazing friend(s) I love you!"

The couple often shares glimpses of their life together on social media, showcasing a relationship filled with adventure, creativity, and genuine affection. As fans eagerly await news of wedding bells, it's clear that Razat has found her own picture-perfect Parisian love story.

Kate Walsh (Madeline)

Kate Walsh, who plays Emily's American boss Madeline Wheeler, is embarking on her own romantic adventure off-screen. The actress is engaged to Australian farmer Andrew Nixon, proving that love can bloom in the most unexpected places.

Walsh accidentally revealed her engagement during an Instagram live in October 2022. As Nixon came into view, Walsh was heard saying, "Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancée". When called out for the unexpected announcement, Walsh proudly flashed her engagement ring to viewers, embracing the moment with characteristic charm.

The couple's love story is as intriguing as any Emily in Paris plotline. They reportedly met on a cruise shortly before the Covid-19 pandemic and spent the lockdown period together in Perth. Despite the challenges of a long-distance relationship due to Walsh's work commitments, the couple has made it work, splitting their time between the USA and Australia.

Lucien Laviscount (Alfie)

Lucien Laviscount, who plays Emily's charming British love interest Alfie, keeps his personal life relatively private. Unlike his on-screen character who isn't shy about pursuing Emily, Laviscount has been more reserved about his real-life romantic endeavors.

While there have been rumors and speculation about Laviscount's dating life, nothing has been confirmed by the actor himself. He has been linked to various celebrities in the past, but these reports have largely remained unsubstantiated.

In interviews, Laviscount tends to focus on his career and his experience working on Emily in Paris rather than his personal relationships. He has spoken warmly about the cast and crew, describing the show as a "dream job" and expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be part of such a popular series.

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (Sylvie)

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who brilliantly portrays the sophisticated and enigmatic Sylvie Grateau, seems to mirror her character's mystique when it comes to her personal life. The 59-year-old French actress has managed to keep her romantic life largely out of the public eye, maintaining an air of mystery that would make Sylvie proud.

While Leroy-Beaulieu has been linked to several men over the years, including Richard Bean, the father of her daughter Taïs, the current status of her love life remains unclear.

