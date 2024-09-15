The one Emily In Paris scene that was Ashley Park's "worst nightmare" to film.

Emily In Paris is back, and if you can believe it, there's even more juicy drama than in Part 1 of the season. Avid watchers of the show will already know that Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 was released on September 12, and there were some real curve balls thrown our way, to say the least.

Mindy's storyline, in particular, takes some drastic turns this season, as her relationship turmoil with Nicholas bubbles up and she struggles to save enough money to make it to Eurovision.

For those like me, who have already binged the entire show, you'll know that Mindy's arduous financial journey to funding Eurovision leads her to work at the Crazy Horse — a cabaret club that requires her to perform topless. And in one particular scene, Mindy (played by Ashley Park) performs topless (somewhat) as she covers herself strategically with different items throughout the scene.

The comedic timing and execution of the actual performance is parfait! However, Park recently revealed what it was really like to film the scene.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Park described the performance as "every actor's worst nightmare".





Still of Emily and Mindy from Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2. Image: Netflix.

"We have this recurrent memory of being onstage, not knowing what you're doing, in your underwear," she said. "And that is what I was living out actually, but surrounded by the most beautiful dancers in the world around me."

"It was so stressful and so hard to do. If it had not been for the choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, coming in and my team around me, I don't think I would've gotten through it," she said.





Still of Ashley Park from Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2. Image: Netflix.

While the scene certainly presented some challenges, in the end, it all worked out, and Park gushed about how she is "actually really proud of [the scene] now".

It certainly is an experience she "will never forget doing".

Catch Park's incredible performance in Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 which is now streaming on Netflix.

