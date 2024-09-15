The one Emily In Paris scene that was Ashley Park's "worst nightmare" to film.

Emily In Paris is back, and if you can believe it, there's even more juicy drama than in Part 1 of the season. Avid watchers of the show will already know that Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 was released on September 12, and there were some real curve balls thrown our way, to say the least.

Mindy's storyline, in particular, takes some drastic turns this season, as her relationship turmoil with Nicholas bubbles up and she struggles to save enough money to make it to Eurovision.

Watch Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2 trailer here. Article continues after video.

For those like me, who have already binged the entire show, you'll know that Mindy's arduous financial journey to funding Eurovision leads her to work at the Crazy Horse — a cabaret club that requires her to perform topless. And in one particular scene, Mindy (played by Ashley Park) performs topless (somewhat) as she covers herself strategically with different items throughout the scene.

The comedic timing and execution of the actual performance is parfait! However, Park recently revealed what it was really like to film the scene.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Park described the performance as "every actor's worst nightmare".





Still of Emily and Mindy from Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 2. Image: Netflix.