Not sure where to begin? Here's our definitive ranking of Emily Henry books.

Emily Henry is the name on every book lover's lips as she prepares to release yet another romance novel in 2025.

The author appeared on BookTok when fans needed her most: during the pandemic, when we were bored as hell. Her 2020 novel Beach Read became an instant hit, introducing many fans to the romance genre for the very first time. Myself included!

I was never one for lovey-dovey books. I found them cringe despite spending most of my time watching love stories play out on screen. I won't lie to you — I had absolutely internalised the idea that bodice-ripping romance novels were kind of embarrassing (I'M SORRY).

But then I bought Beach Read and became a mega fan, realising this genre is fun, entertaining, and let's be honest, spicy.

While I've loved the offerings from authors including Christina Lauren, Abby Jiminez, Ali Hazelwood, and romantasy author Rebecca Yarros, I still find myself an Emily Henry fan above all others.

She had released a few lesser-known books before her recent slew of bestsellers, which explored other genres. And those are also certainly worth a read! But her rom-coms are simply too damn good.

So good, in fact, that every single one of them is currently in the works for a screen adaptation.

One is coming to Netflix soon, with another adaptation rumoured to be starring Hollywood favourites Paul Mescal and Ayo Edebiri. All my internet obsessions, together at last.

If you're new to the world of Emily Henry and you're wondering where to start, or you're just a curious mega fan keen to see if you agree or aggressively disagree with my thoughts, here is my official and definitive ranking of her rom-com books.

5. Happy Place.

It's the lowest Emily Henry book on my list, but that doesn't mean I consider it bad, okay?! It's just my least-favourite option from a pretty sensational bunch.

Happy Place follows Harriet and Wyn, a couple who broke up but have to pretend they are still in a relationship as they enjoy one final getaway with their friends at a vacation home in Maine.

Between bonfires, drunken nights, and beach day activities, the former couple continue to awkwardly dance around their split and the many feelings they haven't shared. Like Normal People if it was a bit less depressing and took place on the US east coast. Can nobody communicate anymore?

Cringing my way through two exes fighting their urge to get back together just wasn't the vibe for me, but I still enjoyed Happy Place for its likeable characters, cute cottage setting, and (as always with Henry) romance.

Happy Place has been optioned by Jennifer Lopez's Nuyorican Productions. Netflix will adapt the story into a television series, which I may actually enjoy more than the book.

4. Funny Story.

The most recent release, Funny Story, is a roommates-to-lovers tale. A classic rom-com trope if every there was one.

Children's librarian Daphne has just been dumped by her fancy fiancé Peter, who quickly moved on with his childhood best friend, Petra. Ain't that always the way?

In urgent need of a place to live after being booted out of what was meant to be her marital home, Daphne moves in with Petra's ex-boyfriend, Miles.

As they both recover from their heartbreaks, they hatch a 'fake-dating' plan to get back at their cruel exes. Our romantic male lead here is a bit of a mess, sure, but he's also a hot wine connoisseur so we're all okay with that.

Emily Henry herself will be working on the screen adaptation of this one, which is set to be a cinematic release. As this is her latest work, not many more cast or production details are known at this stage.

3. People We Meet On Vacation.

undefined

This is considered one of the more divisive Emily Henry books amongst her fans on social media, but I gotta admit, I'm a big fan.

People We Meet on Vacation follows former best friends Alex and Poppy, who once travelled the globe together every summer. But now, their friendship is fraught with tension thanks to a mysterious trip gone wrong.

Poppy decides to convince her best friend to take one more vacation together and lay all her feelings out on the table. He agrees, for some unknown reason, and so they set off for Palm Springs.

The book flits between then and now, offering us glimpses into their friendship and what went wrong as we carry on through the story.

Fortunately for People We Meet on Vacation stans, it's being adapted by Netflix. Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes) and Emily Bader (My Lady Jane) have signed on to star as Alex and Poppy, with the first on-set pictures looking very promising.

All I can say is EEK!

2. Beach Read.

undefined

Oh, I know I just made some of you Henry Heads mad. That's not a real fandom name, but I think it should be. And I also think Beach Read is a sensational book.

Beach Read is an iconic rom-com, set in a beach town. As you'd expect. January Andrews writes bestselling romance novels, but she no longer believes in love. Augustus Everett is an acclaimed author of literary fiction, who is stuck in a rut.

Finding themselves living in neighbouring beachside properties for the summer, the pair agree to put their years-long animosity aside and work together to pull themselves out of their writing slumps. Oh, yes, they know each other from uni and they were definitely not besties.

Who doesn't love an enemies-to-friends-lovers journey?

This one is being adapted for the big screen by Yulin Kuang, with details still to come. Though, fans think Ayo Edebiri and Paul Mescal may be tapped for these roles after a suspicious Instagram post by Kuang and Henry. Intrigue!

Now, look. I know Beach Read is THE fan-favourite. And for good reason. I love this book and have read it far too many times. But I just have one more that I prefer.

1. Book Lovers.

undefined

Surprise, Henry Heads! I have deemed Book Lovers the very best of Emily Henry's novels.

Maybe it's because the introduction, and our leading lady Nora Stephens, tackles one of my favourite rom-com tropes: the big city guy who moves to a small town and ditches his cold, icy ex-girlfriend in favour of the delightful small-town beauty he stumbled into. Together they'll save an ice-cream shop or something, while his jilted ex hangs out in the big city wondering what is going on.

The twist here is that Nora is the classic cold-blooded ex. And as a high-profile literary agent, she's all too aware she's not the one that gets picked.

But then, she takes a vacation with her sister in the small town of Sunshine Falls — where she stumbles across her publishing nemesis, Charlie Lastra.

Nora knows she's not the ideal heroine, and Charlie knows he's nobody's hero, but as they are thrown together again and again, their routine bickering transforms into something more.

Sarah Heyward, who has worked as a writer for Modern Love and Girls, is attached to adapt Book Lovers for screen. No cast has been revealed just yet, but I for one am submitting Dev Patel for the role of Charlie.

Whether you agree with my ranking or not, you can't go wrong with an Emily Henry book if you're keen to read a rom-com.

Feature Image: Goodreads.