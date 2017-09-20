News
beauty

IMPORTANT HAIR NEWS: Emilia Clarke doesn't look like Emilia Clarke anymore.

Game of Thrones fans – brace yourselves. No, not for Winter or White Walkers. Not even for incest sexual tension. Well, that too.

Emilia Clarke doesn’t look like Emilia Clarke anymore. Rather, possibly our favourite GOT character of all time.

Bringing us one step closer to Westeros becoming reality (Trump and North Korea anyone?), the Mother of Dragons has undergone a real-life Khaleesi hair transformation. And you can bet fans of the show are absolutely frothing.

Trading her brunette locks for a platinum blonde bob, Clarke can finally stop fielding questions about her character, Daenerys Targaryen’s iconic blonde wig.

“AAAAHHHHHHH SHHHHIIIII****** I done did it (sic),” the 30-year-old captioned her Instagram photo.

“Mother of dragons meet Emilia. Emilia meet mother of dragons. If you squint just so you might never know.”

Although we’ve always loved Clarke’s hair, her new look is peak GOT fandom and 100 per cent perfect.

We’re no experts, but we have a feeling women everywhere might be racing to salons requesting ‘Khaleesi blonde’ after work.

LISTEN: If you’re having GOT withdrawal symptoms like us, relive the madness with The Binge…

