‘I tried the best retinol-like product that isn’t actually retinol.’

Thanks to our brand partner, Embryolisse

Remember when French pharmacy beauty products first blew up on TikTok, and our feeds were flooded with hauls? I would argue that Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Concentré is the OG cult French beauty product, it's been part of my daily skincare routine for years.

So when the creators of the internationally best-selling multipurpose moisturiser and primer had a brand spanking new product in the pipeline, I couldn't wait to get it into my hot little hands.

Enter Lait-Crème Rétinol-Like, the new iteration of Lait-Crème Concentré which now features the iconic original formula now with a retinol-like powerhouse ingredient.

Embryolisse has set the gold standard when it comes to French (all) beauty since 1950. Known for developing high-performance formulas, it's no surprise that make-up artists and pharmacists alike love their products. I mean, cult products are cult products for a reason.

At $55 a pop and exclusive to Chemist Warehouse, this innovative five-in-one moisturiser had me curious — claiming to be a natural alternative solution to retinol without the harsher skin side effects. Anyone who has experienced retinol shedding knows we're already onto something good here. Sensitive skin girlies, I'm looking at you too.

But wait, pregnant? Breastfeeding? Both me right now. This product is safe for us as well! *Cue me crying in happiness*

Here's everything to know about it, and my honest verdict after trialling.

What is Embryolisse Lait-Crème Rétinol-Like?

For those playing at home, Lait-Crème Rétinol-Like is not actually a retinol product… but she sure is retinol-like, thanks to a new active ingredient called French Big Clover (or alfalfa extract).

Now, what to know about French Big Clover. Sourced in France (très chic), it's a plant-based ingredient that boosts collagen synthesis and smooths the appearance of skin. Sounds sexy, right? French Big Clover is a melliferous plant, a fancy name that means it produces substances that can be collected by insects and bees, and turned into honey — and in clinical settings, it's been proven to produce similar anti-aging benefits to the skin as like retinol, and is often used as an antioxidant in skincare products.

It's a simple yet effective vegan formula that has some other key ingredients that helps it deliver goodness for your skin:

First up we have carnauba wax, a natural hard wax that comes from palm trees which acts as a thickening agent but also helps with absorption. We love this.

Next we have butyrospermum parkii butter, or shea butter, which might sound a bit more familiar. This bad boy acts as an emollient which basically means it moisturises, helping protect our skin from UV rays and dehydration. We love this even more.

You'll also find apricot kernel oil — light and colourless, it helps with quick absorption into the skin, is rich in vitamins A and E, and is good to go for all skin types, especially if you have dry or sensitive skin.

Finally, we have aloe vera, which helps keep the skin moist and is utilised as a skin-conditioning agent.

Convinced that you need to try it yet? Me too.

How did you go with it?

Integrating this product into my existing skincare routine was seamless. Since this product isn't photosensitising, each morning you'd find me slipping Lait-Crème Rétinol-Like on over my sunscreen and under makeup. It has the most deliciously perfect consistency as a daily primer.

I'd smooth the silky creme on in the evenings before bed, leaving it to target my fine lines as a regenerating mask and redensifying night cream.

Directions also advise it can be used as a revitalising body cream so did I slather it on my neck? Absolutely. Décolletage, as well? You best believe. A little bit goes a long way from this tube, so you'll be impressed with the cost per use like I have been.

Getting into the groove with this product, naturally I was examining my face daily. It might be a confirmation bias but I definitely felt like my skin was looking smoother, bouncier and more hydrated. It wasn't until I had a comments within a few days on how good my skin was looking, so I couldn't help but wonder… was I glowing? Don't mind us, just me and my juicy skin coming through.

The verdict.

I think you can probably already tell but I'm already a big fan of Embryolisse's Lait-Crème Rétinol-Like. Anything that allows me to simplify my skincare routine already has a big tick of approval from me. So, the fact that I noticed a glow-up in the appearance of my complexion is a double plus.

No wonder the original product is known and loved by pharmacists and make-up artists alike. My recommendation to you would be to trot to your local Chemist Warehouse immediately and pick up your own tube.

IMO, it's a need, not a want.

Shop Embryolisse Lait-Crème Rétinol-Like exclusively from Chemist Warehouse.

