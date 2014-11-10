News
entertainment

Fluff: What exactly was the dress code for the MTV Awards?

The MTV European Music Awards are being held in Scotland right now. Which unfortunately means we have to see both David Hasslehoff AND Redfoo in kilts (that might be something you’re into, in which case, good for you and you can find those photos in the gallery below, you deviant Scottish babes).

Look, awards will be given and received, we’re sure. Shiny famous people who sing for a living will collect tiny trophies and other, less shiny, less famous people will clap. Reality TV stars will inexplicably be there. All of them.

But, really? This is just another time we get to look at the outfits of the Wild and Famous.

Here you go.
