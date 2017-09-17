Emily Ratajkowski isn't impressed her latest magazine cover was photoshopped.

Emily Ratajkowski has expressed her discomfort and disappointment about appearing on the cover of Madame Figaro only to see her lips and breasts photoshopped on the finished product.

In posting the original, untouched image to Instagram alongside the re-touched photo, Ratajkowski detailed her frustration at the magazine, and the industry itself, for consistently sending a message to women – young and old – that natural beauty isn’t ever good enough.

“Everyone is uniquely beautiful in their own ways. We all have insecurities about the things that make us different from a typical ideal of beauty. I, like so many of us, try every day to work past those insecurities,” she wrote.

“I was extremely disappointed to see my lips and breasts altered in photoshop on this cover. I hope the fashion industry will finally learn to stop trying to stifle the things that make us unique and instead begin to celebrate individuality.”

It’s certainly not the first time the model and actress has been outspoken about her desire for our standards of beauty to change. She’s been vocal about the fact in in her time trying to crack into Hollywood, her status as a sex symbol — Ratajkowski has topped many-a-sexiest-women list — has been a hindrance as much as a help.

Writing for Glamour in October last year, the model resented how a ‘sexy’ woman is often considered in pop culture and underestimated in society itself.

Should women stop the post-baby-bikini shots? Post continues after audio.



“Our society tells women we can’t be, say, sexy and confident and opinionated about politics. This would allow us too much power,” she wrote.

“Instead our society asks us to declare and defend our motivations, which makes us second-guess them, all while men do what they please without question.”

Before that, in July, Ratajkowski wrote for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter: “You know, when Lena Dunham takes her clothes off, she gets flack, but it’s also considered brave; when Justin Bieber takes his shirt off, he’s a grown-up. But when a woman who is sexual takes off her top, it plays into something.”