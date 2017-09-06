Celeb in 5: Wednesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

We know celebrity gossip is not all that important, or in any way about to change your life, but we hope this brightens up your Wednesday just a little bit.

1. There are some crazy rumours about The Bachelor’s Elora and we’re oh so confused

We don't want to know who wins The Bachelor before the finale has aired, but insiders, internet sleuths and tabloid reporters keep making it hard for us.

If you've so far managed to avoid these please be warned by this potential SPOILER ALERT on who gets eliminated (but not who wins).

Again, readers, ******SPOILERS ARE AHEAD*******

The latest goss to take with a grain of salt (please take with a grain of salt) is that Elora Murger is booted off the show by Matty J this week and does not take it well at all.

The rumour, which may well be complete crap, comes from an unnamed "insider" who told the Daily Mail that the fire dancer chucks a bit of a fit after her last rose ceremony.

According to the source, she called show's creators asking for compensation and sent out a Snapchat video burning memorabilia she collected during the show (including her roses and date cards) with the caption, "F*ck you Matty J".

Whether that's true or not is anyone's guess. Regardless, we still love the ~drama~ and epic one-liners she brought to the show.

2. Behold: Jennifer Garner's first ever post on Instagram

You'd be forgiven for presuming everyone on the planet is on Instagram. But we're here to tell you they're not (groundbreaking stuff). Actually, Jennifer Garner just joined.

The actress shared her first ever Instagram post on Friday. It was not a photo, but a cute video of her spelling out a message on a board: "I am officially on Instagram! So, please follow me because isn't that how this works...?"

It hasn't taken her long to rack up a cool 200,000 followers. On Tuesday she backed up her post with a photo of her holding a poster urging Americans to donate to Save The Children's Hurricane Harvey Appeal.

We wonder if Garner will continue to use Insta to raise awareness for issues she's passionate about, which would be lovely... but we hope there's the odd selfie in there with the kids, too.

3. Margot Robbie looks completely different on the set of her next movie

Margot Robbie has undergone a dramatic transformation for her latest acting role and she is barely recognisable, people.

The Aussie actress is sporting a balding red wig and pale face for her latest role in Mary Queen of the Scots, in which she plays Queen Elizabeth I.

And look, the transformation is seriously insane.

Her freshly pockmarked skin is an, erm, slightly different look for the 27-year-old. So much so, it’s kind of hard to believe Margot is really in there.

This is such a conspiracy.

4. John Legend tried to break up with Chrissy Teigen. It didn't go to plan... obviously

It’s nice to know even the most famous of couples have trouble.

John Legend has revealed in his latest interview that he once tried to break up with his now wife, Chrissy Teigen, but she wasn’t having a bar of it. After being on tour John tried to call off the romance, citing he was feeling too “stressed and busy”.

He admitted the breakup lasted a whole hour and a half.

"I was really stressed and busy," John told the funny story to The Guardian. "I was just like: 'I’d just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"

After the news surfaced, Chrissy tweeted fans it wasn’t “a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no'”.

Perhaps better luck next time, hey John?

We suspect he won't be trying to break it off again anytime soon, as the pair seem totally loved up.

5. Kendall Jenner has a new boyfriend. Maybe. We think

It appears that the second youngest sister of The Kardashian/Jenner clan might be back in the dating game or, you know, she just really likes the beach.

Kendall Jenner was seen hanging with Los Angeles Clippers star Blake Griffin, 28, on Sunday. The two spent their time at the beach at Soho House in Malibu.

A witness said: “They spent all day together on the beach and at Soho House’s Little Beach House. It definitely looked like a date, or the early stages of a romance. They were laughing and having a good time.”

The pair was also double dating earlier in the week with Hailey Baldwin and Chandler Parsons (apparently they are celebrities, too.... we just don't have an idea who they are).

A source has said of the item: “She is definitely interested in him, and they’ve been having a good time. But it is very early days.”

