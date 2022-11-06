Elon Musk has owned Twitter for only a week. Here's why everyone is talking about him.

For one week precisely, billionaire Elon Musk has been at the helm of Twitter, after becoming the new owner. And what a week it has been.

It all started earlier this year in April, when Elon offered to buy Twitter after the social media company had been experiencing some financial difficulties.

Promising to "unlock its extraordinary potential", Elon offered to buy Twitter for a cool $43 billion. Over the next few months, Elon tried to back out of the deal, but Twitter wasn't having any of that - so they sued Elon in July to force the completion of the acquisition.

Eventually, he offered to buy Twitter at the original price of $54.20 a share, meaning it would have sold for around $44 billion.

And last week, it all became official, with Elon now the owner of the social platform. And within the space of only one week, he has managed to create quite the splash.

So how are things going? The only way to describe it is pure chaos.

And perhaps tellingly, Elon's bio on Twitter this week read "Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator" and his location as "Hell". Because when you're starting absolute bin fires in every corner of a company, you may as well acknowledge it.

Here's everything that has happened since the world's richest man bought Twitter.

Elon Musk abruptly fired half of Twitter's staff.

It all started with a company-wide email from Musk, informing the 7500-strong Twitter workforce that their jobs were on the line.

"Team, in an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday," the email stated, per reports from AAP.

"We recognise that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company's success moving forward."

Then on a typical weekday morning, multiple employees logged into work to find they had been locked out of their company's internal messaging system and email accounts. They were then barred from going into the office - never a great sign. Employees said they were left to piece together information through media reports, private messaging groups and anonymous forums.

By Friday, the job cuts were underway, many of which took place over email with a brutal subject line that read: "Your Role at Twitter..."

And out of the 7500 employees at Twitter, approximately half were told their job is no longer viable. One of the teams completely let go were those tasked with defending against election misinformation ahead of the US midterm elections coming up this month.

Perhaps one now-former employee said it best when he described the whole situation as "a s**t show".

In the wake of the mass firings, several Twitter employees have filed a class action lawsuit in the US alleging that Twitter is in violation of the federal and California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN Act).

The WARN Act requires that an employer with more than 100 employees must provide 60 days' advanced written notice prior to a mass layoff. So now Elon's got that to deal with too.

Elon Musk sacked a bunch of high-ranking Twitter execs too - including the one who made the decision to ban Donald Trump from the platform.

As if laying off half of your staff overnight wasn't a ballsy move, Elon then decided it would be best to create a clean slate - and fire heaps of Twitter's executive team.

He fired Twitter's Chief Executive Parag Agrawal and Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, as well as head of legal policy, trust and safety Vijaya Gadde.

Vijaya was the person behind the decision to permanently ban former US President Donald Trump from the platform in the wake of the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Since then, a series of other senior managers have also been stood down or resigned, and Elon dissolved Twitter's former board of directors.

Watch CCN's Van Jones make a powerful point about the January 6 Capitol insurrection. Story continues below.

As for Trump coming back to Twitter, Elon said he would welcome the former US President, and anyone previously banned from Twitter, back onto the platform in the coming weeks.

Alas, the drama doesn't stop here. In fact, it's just beginning.

Users will now need to pay to have the iconic blue checkmark.

You won't have to be famous anymore to have a blue checkmark next to your name on Twitter - you'll just have to buy it.

The social media site's iconic verification system is set to turn into a subscription service, with a new update to Twitter's iOS app noting a 'Twitter Blue' offering that includes the blue checkmark, less ads and the ability to post longer videos. This will cost those who want to have a verified account, with Twitter charging $8 a month.

Fortunately, the celebrities can breathe a sigh of relief for now, with Elon saying it will take a "couple months" until current verified users with blue checkmarks lose their verification status. Current verified accounts include celebrities, athletes, influencers and other high-profile public figures, along with government agencies and politicians worldwide, journalists and news outlets, activists and businesses and brands - and of course Elon himself.

But the fact that Twitter is morphing into a subscription-based format within Elon's first week has some advertisers and investors concerned.

Advertisers aren't really keen on the chaos.

On Friday, Elon tweeted that Twitter was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue" as advertisers pulled spending.

He blamed the losses on a coalition of civil rights groups pressing Twitter's top advertisers to take action if he did not protect content moderation. Musk has promised to restore free speech while preventing Twitter from descending into a "hellscape".

However, his reassurances have failed to calm major advertisers' apprehension about his takeover. Volkswagen AG on Friday recommended its brands pause paid advertising on Twitter until further notice. Its comments echoed similar remarks from other companies, including General Motors Co and General Mills Inc.

Angelo Carusone, president of Media Matters for America, said he knew of two more major advertisers preparing to announce they would pause ads on the platform.

It comes after many activists have said they will continue to escalate the pressure on Twitter and demand brands pull their Twitter ads globally. And it appears to be working, with Elon saying the social platform is bleeding more than four million a day.

There are still valid concerns that hate speech and misinformation will be rife on Twitter now.

Since Elon made his interest in buying Twitter public, there has been one major plan of his that has worried a fair few people. And it's his views on free speech.

Elon has long been critical of Twitter's content moderation policies and signaled his intent to reduce Twitter's control over what users are allowed on the platform and what they post. He has said that some content moderation will continue to occur, but it won't be to the level it is at currently.

Ultimately, misinformation watchdogs worry this move will lead to an increase in fake content and hate speech. It comes after US President Joe Biden said this week the platform "spews lies all across the world". And Elon himself is an example of that.

Three days after he bought Twitter, he himself then posted misinformation about US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband.

Last week, Nancy's husband Paul Pelosi had been assaulted at the couple's home, when a stranger broke into their house and attacked Paul with a hammer. Elon had suggested on Twitter the whole ordeal was Paul's fault, and alleged the stranger had been a male sex worker that Paul had hired. None of Elon's statements were true.

Elon wrote on Twitter: "There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye" before sharing a link to an article in a faux newspaper, which is known for purporting wild conspiracy theories. He has since deleted the tweet, but the irony hasn't escaped many.

To really sink the boot in, a study by Montclair State University reported a spike in hate speech on Twitter soon after Elon's takeover. The study said the acquisition had "created the perception by extremist users that content restrictions would be alleviated".

Now experts are suggesting that Elon Musk "doesn't know what he's doing".

A former Twitter executive has said Elon's actions in the past week are "making everyone alarmed" in the tech space.

Bruce Daisley, Twitter's vice president for Europe, the Middle East and Africa from 2015 to 2020, said he was devastated by the "undemocratic changes" at Twitter.

"I think Elon thought he was going to come in and solve everything and very quickly he’s going to work out that it's far more complicated," he told podcast The News Agents. "He doesn't know what he's doing."

As for what Twitter's future looks like, we can only wait and see - but perhaps the second week will be just as chaotic as the first.

With AAP.

Feature Image: Getty/Mamamia.