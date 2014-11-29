Ellyse Perry: From cricket and soccer to TV studios and red carpets.

Ellyse Perry is one of the best all-rounder athletes in the world.
She’s represented Australia in both cricket and soccer World Cups. Oh, and she’s the youngest person ever to play cricket for Australia.
All this, and she just so happens to be glamorous too.
Here, she opens up about what it’s like to go from cricket pitches and soccer fields to TV studios and red carpets, and shares some really beautiful moments from her childhood.
Which Aussie women inspire you the most?
After 10 years of research and listening to thousands of Australian women, Pantene is proud to introduce a breakthrough formulation in hair care.
The new Pantene is specifically designed to meet the needs of Australian women by addressing their top hair care concerns. The keratin damage blocker technology and optimal blend of Pro-V nourishes and protects your hair to deliver up to 100% damage protection** with a lightweight feel. No need to compromise anymore.
Try it for free* & tell us what you think of the new formula at pantenepromise.com.au
*limited samples available
** 2x more split ends/breakage protection vs. non-conditioning shampoo with system use