Ellyse Perry: From cricket and soccer to TV studios and red carpets.

Ellyse Perry is one of the best all-rounder athletes in the world.

She’s represented Australia in both cricket and soccer World Cups. Oh, and she’s the youngest person ever to play cricket for Australia.

All this, and she just so happens to be glamorous too.

Here, she opens up about what it’s like to go from cricket pitches and soccer fields to TV studios and red carpets, and shares some really beautiful moments from her childhood.

Which Aussie women inspire you the most?